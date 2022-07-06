ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

James Lindsay Added Much Needed Flavor to the Snack Food Industry — How Much Is He Worth?

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a variety of different faces you’ll see on Rap Snacks products across major retailers, but who is the face behind the brand?. James Lindsay has made Rap Snacks a successful company for over 25 years, partnering with a variety of music artists including rappers Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Cardi...

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
realitytitbit.com

Kendall Jenner parties with Drake as boyfriend Devin Booker looks on

Billionaire Michael Rubin threw the biggest 4th of July 2022 bash, inviting the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Travis Scott. Kendall Jenner was spotted mingling with Drake, who reportedly dated Kylie in 2019. Forget Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve parties, billionaire businessman Michael Rubin just held the most elite...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Woods
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Daily Mail

It's not just vegan cheese that's got no nutritional value! How everything from plant-based BACON to doughnuts and ice cream can be WORSE for you

Twenty years ago you'd be hard pressed to find a single shop that sold oat milk. But today it's never been easier to go vegan, with manufacturers recreating just about every single dish you can imagine. Entire supermarket aisles have been dedicated to plant-based products, from vegan cheeses to meat-free...
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketRealist

Why Jeff Bezos Might Want to Buy Disney, and Whether He Can Do It

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks among the world’s richest people, alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk (who's buying Twitter). Could Bezos buy the Walt Disney conglomerate?. Bezos built Amazon into an e-commerce and cloud computing powerhouse valued at more than $1 trillion. The cloud business is particularly promising, with one analyst predicting the unit could be worth $3 trillion down the road. Bezos, among Amazon’s largest shareholders, holds a stake of about 10 percent in the company.
BUSINESS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kurupt On Snoop Dogg Buying Death Row: "Shows You How Great God Is"

Kurupt says that he couldn't believe the news when he heard Snoop Dogg had purchased Death Row Records, earlier this year. The veteran rapper discussed the business move during a recent interview with VladTV. "Somebody hit me about it. I was like, 'Serious? He did what? Like no way.' It...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snack Food#The Snack Food Industry#Migos#Rap Snacks Inc#Cheyney University#Warner Lambert#Johnson Products#Universal Records
hotnewhiphop.com

Scott Storch Believes He "Could've Had A Better-Suited Opponent" For Mannie Fresh "Verzuz"

Prior to Verzuz becoming the mega-event that it is today, it was an idea set into motion during the pandemic. Millions of quarantined music fans tuned in to watch their favorite artists relive some of their greatest hits, making for a social media concert series unlike any other. These match-ups took place virtually for everyone involved, as artists would sit in their home studios or rehearsal spaces as they discussed what it was like working on those tracks back in the day.
MUSIC
The Independent

Supermarket sandwiches ‘still too meaty’ amid alternative protein use rise

The UK’s supermarket sandwich sector is “still too meaty” but there has been a significant jump in the use of alternative proteins as fillers, according to a survey.The use of alternative proteins as sandwich fillers has increased by 620% since 2019, a survey of 420 sandwiches from 14 retailers and food service outlets by the Eating Better sustainable food alliance found.However, many major supermarkets have reduced or dropped their plant-based sandwich offerings, while others are charging more for climate-friendly fillings.Eating Better said Tesco’s vegan sandwich range had shrunk by 28% since 2019, while Morrisons and Asda have entirely removed their...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketRealist

Nathan’s Hot Dogs Is Owned by Subsidiary of Chinese Firm

Nathan’s Hot Dogs, also known as Nathan’s Famous, has been producing hot dogs based on the founder’s original recipe for over 100 years. Some may wonder where the popular cookout food is made and whether it has ties to any foreign entities. Is Nathan’s Hot Dogs owned by China?
Stereogum

Cardi B In The Post-Album Era

About a month ago, in its woefully misbegotten list of the 200 greatest rap albums of all time, Rolling Stone put Cardi B’s 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy all the dang way up at #16. That decision caused all kinds of online consternation from just about everybody, me included. My problem with that placement wasn’t that I think Invasion Of Privacy isn’t a classic album; it’s that you’re not going to convince anyone of its worth when you pull a troll move and say that it’s better than Illmatic. Thing is: I think that Invasion Of Privacy really is a classic album, or at least the closest thing to a classic album that the circumstances would allow. Maybe “classic” is too loaded a term, but Invasion Of Privacy is some kind of miracle: A hyped-up pop-rapper taking an unconventional route to the top but still dropping a debut LP that’s hard but accessible, one that checks the different smothering demographic boxes without losing its quality control or its focus. I still kind of can’t believe that the album exists. And if we never get another Cardi B album, I’m fine with that.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Economy
geekspin

First yogurt using cell-cultured milk fat is in the works

Yogurt made with cell-cultured milk fat will soon become a reality. Wilk Technologies, a bio-food tech company based in Israel, announced on Wednesday the launch of its new project to develop the world’s first yogurt using cell-cultured milk fat. Wilk’s yogurt project. The yogurt will be the first...
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

Is It More Cost-Effective To Go Meatless?

There are many reasons to consider going meatless, or at least cutting back on the amount of meat you eat. If you’re not motivated by the health benefits or how meatless diets are more sustainable for the planet, you may be motivated by the fact that a meatless diet will save you money.
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Fuzzy and full of nutrients, peaches are a summertime staple

Typically in season from July to September, peaches are a staple of summertime salads, meals and desserts. They're also a popular choice for nutritionists, who say their sweet taste makes it easier for people to add them to their diet. "They're in season for a fairly short time, so enjoy...
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy