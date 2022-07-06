ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Robert E. Crimo ‘wore women’s clothes a YEAR before fleeing Highland Park shooting disguised in a wig,’ uncle says

By Christopher Eberhart, Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THE alleged Highland Park mass shooter "wore women's clothes at least once in the past" before it emerged that he fled the July 4 massacre wearing a wig, The Sun can exclusively reveal.

Paul Crimo recalled seeing his nephew, Robert E. Crimo III, dressed in girl's clothing about a year before the 22-year-old allegedly fired 70 shots into a crowded parade - but he didn't understand why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRkG3_0gVtJSzq00
Paul Crimo spoke to The US Sun about his nephew, Robert, who is accused of gunning down people at a parade in Highland Park Credit: Dario Alequin for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Agh4a_0gVtJSzq00
Robert 'Bobby' E Crimo III, age 22, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder Credit: Twitter/@robertcrimo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQxur_0gVtJSzq00
Robert was spotted fleeing the shooting in women's clothing Credit: AP:Associated Press

“I’m shocked ... It’s too much to process," Paul said from his car - hours after it emerged that a seventh victim had died as a result of the Independence Day shooting in Illinois.

"There were no warning signs. Nothing that I saw.”

Paul said he didn't know why Robert dressed as a woman and still doesn't understand why he would open fire on a crowd of innocent bystanders.

When asked if he had a message for anyone who was reading, Crimo's grief-stricken uncle apologized to the families who were impacted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ta9yZ_0gVtJSzq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHLy6_0gVtJSzq00

“I feel bad for all the families. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families," he said.

"I’m heartbroken for all of them. I’ll forever be heartbroken.”

Paul Crimo added that he knew Robert had YouTube and social media accounts but didn't know the content of what was on them.

It was announced by Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart that 22-year-old Crimo is now charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and will be facing "dozens" more.

"These are just the first of many charges filed against Mr. Crimo," Rinehart said Tuesday evening.

"We anticipate dozens more charges."

Rinehart also said the seven counts of first-degree murder will lead to a mandatory life sentence, if convicted, without the possibility of parole.

"We will seek the maximum sentence against this offender."

On Wednesday, Rinehart will ask a judge to hold Crimo without bail.

"We must do everything we can to make sure that the horror that marked these streets never happens again."

PARADE HORROR

Gunshots rang out just 10 minutes after the start of a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois - about 25 miles north of Chicago.

Beach chairs, baby strollers, backpacks, and blankets were found strewn across the parade grounds as revelers sought cover.

Highland Park police believed the shooter scaled a ladder in an alley to access the roof of a business and then proceeded to open fire at parade-goers.

“He was very discreet and very difficult to see,” Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli said.

Authorities recovered a "high-powered rifle" believed to have been used in the mass shooting.

The suspect's motive appeared to be random, investigators said before they named Crimo as the person of interest.

"By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random," Covelli said.

The Lake County coroner's office said five victims, all adults, were declared dead at the scene, while a sixth victim died at a local hospital.

Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that a seventh person had died following the shooting.

SUSPECTED SHOOTER

Crimo was captured following an hours-long manhunt after he allegedly opened fire at parade-goers on Monday.

He was arrested when cops hunted down the silver Honda Fit that he was driving - hours after the deadly sniper attack at the parade.

Footage shared online shows the 22-year-old suspect being held down and cuffed by police just outside of Chicago.

He was seen with his face on the ground as cops swooped in on him.

The capture comes after the alleged gunman was spotted around 6.30 pm local time on Monday when officers tried to stop him - but he sped away, prompting a brief pursuit before he came to a stop.

He was taken into custody “without incident" and charges are pending as police continue to investigate.

The FBI put out an alert about Crimo, detailing his appearance and tattoos as they appealed for information.

Crimo posted videos on a YouTube channel that has since been terminated due to violating community guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orMtW_0gVtJSzq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmjnT_0gVtJSzq00

Several of these videos contained music created by him, along with disturbing videos to accompany the tracks.

In 2019, the amateur rapper's father, Bob Crimo, ran a mayoral campaign in the neighborhood with the slogan, “A Person for the People,” however, he was unsuccessful, reported Fox News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2E9K_0gVtJSzq00
Police continue to investigate the shooting, which left seven people dead Credit: AP:Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osTSg_0gVtJSzq00
Robert Crimo was apprehended following a brief police chase hours after the shooting Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103k3H_0gVtJSzq00
Robert's uncle said he was aware of his nephew's YouTube or social media accounts Credit: AFP or licensors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzgLf_0gVtJSzq00
Flowers were placed in honor of the victims Credit: AP:Associated Press

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

Dad: Parade Suspect Talked About Mass Shooting Night Before Attack

The night before Robert “Bobby” Crimo III allegedly carried out his premeditated attack at a Fourth of July Parade—where he is accused of murdering seven people and injuring dozens more—the 21-year-old mocked another mass shooter for his grisly attack, his father revealed. In a Wednesday interview...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox News

Police flagged Highland Park shooter ‘clear and present danger’ in 2019; he later cleared 4 background checks

The suspect in the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July mass shooting was flagged by police as a "clear and present danger" in 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 21, the suspect in the mass shooting that killed seven people and wounded dozens of others at a Fourth of July parade, was still able to clear state-required background checks to purchase firearms on at least four separate occasions between 2020 and 2021, the Illinois State Police said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Park Police#Clothing#Violent Crime
AOL Corp

Highland Park shooting witnesses describe shock and horror

Witnesses who scrambled for their lives after a gunman opened fire at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, described a frightening, chaotic scene Monday. Zoe Nicole Pawelczak told ABC News that she attended the parade with her father, and at first, they thought they heard fireworks. But...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS News

Families mourn victims of parade rampage

The victims in the Highland Park parade shooting were parents and grandparents. Many were at the parade with their families. Witnesses say a father was killed while shielding his 2-year-old son from bullets. Adriana Diaz reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
AOL Corp

3 people killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Indiana block party

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
GARY, IN
TODAY.com

Details emerge about the victims of the Highland Park shooting

A day of celebrations quickly turned into chaos as gunshots rang out during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY on the attendees and first responders – including some children – who jumped into action, as well as the victims who were fatally shot.July 5, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
573K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy