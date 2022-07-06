ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

How to talk to kids about mass shootings, according to an expert

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpG6n_0gVtJIPo00
EMBED <> More Videos How to talk to kids about mass shootings: expert

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Following mass shootings, parents are faced with tough conversations with their kids. And the shooting in Highland Park was particularly emotional, since so many children were attending the parade when the shooting happened.

Dr. Firuza Aliyeva is the founder of Plena Mind Center, a Pediatric Mental Health Center in Northbrook. She's had an office in Highland Park for years.

SEE ALSO | Highland Park parade shooting: Witnesses describe chaos after 7 killed, 39 injured

"I think it's horrible, it's scary, there's such a wide range of emotions to go through," said Aliyeva.

She said talking to kids about mass shootings is not easy.

"Kids do react with a very wide range of emotions," said Aliyeva. "Kids do have different developmental stages."

For younger kids, like those in elementary school, she said it's important to talk in short sentences.

For older kids, they can think more abstractly. She recommended making sure you reassure kids. She said they feel safe when you feel safe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

In the midst of chaotic shooting, strangers save a young boy

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman — stunned and speechless in the chaos of a July 4 parade massacre — walked up to Greg Ring and handed him a 2-year-old boy, covered in blood. Ring had fled the scene in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park with his wife and three children to an area behind a popular pancake house.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Expert weighs in on when parents should get help for their child

Many have been wondering if warning signs were missed when it comes to the alleged Highland Park gunman. What can we learn to possibly prevent further tragedies? The NAMI hotline is a place for parents to start. National Hotline: 1-800-950-NAMI. Or Crisis Text Line 741741. The Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255. A national mental health crisis line will also be implemented July 16.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park man's 'Let's Talk' sign at a coffeeshop turns strangers into friends

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- In the chaos of Monday's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, many parade goers found safety in small businesses downtown.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday that in the days following the violence, those businesses are once again a safe space for people working through their trauma.In Highland Park, it's not uncommon to see people stopping in the street giving each other a hug and creating a space to heal.One man sat down at a café, all day, with an empty chair beside him with two words: "Let's talk.""Strangers become, you know, friends and family when brought...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Northbrook, IL
WGN News

Highland Park businesses helping victims of parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park businesses are stepping up to help the victims of a mass shooting during an Independence Day parade Monday morning. Various local businesses have started raising funds and taking orders for items as a show of support for the community. Some of those items include bracelets, T-shirts, and stationary.  Some have […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mass Shootings#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Plena Mind Center
WGN News

4 people shot near United Center

CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
CHICAGO, IL
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
letsbeardown.com

CHICAGO ZOO WENT ON LOCKDOWN DUE TO A DANGEROUS THREAT LAST NIGHT...

Brookfield Zoo was placed under lockdown and visitors were told to shelter in place Tuesday evening after the facility received a threat. Police said at about 5:15 p.m. their west central dispatch received a call from a crisis intervention line to inform them a woman had called and threatened to do harm both to guests at the zoo and to herself.
BROOKFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Former classmate of Robert Crimo describes suspected Highland Park gunman

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - We're learning more and more about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park massacre. What was he like as a kid? Were there any warning signs?. FOX 32's Corey McPherrin spoke to Gracie Sclamberg — a young woman who went to school with the suspect from the age of five all the way through high school.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot outside Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. He was grazed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy