CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson was sentenced to four months behind bars on Wednesday, five months after he was convicted on federal tax fraud charges. Thompson, the grandson of former Mayor Richard J. Daley and nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, was found guilty in February on found guilty of five counts of filing a false income tax return, and two counts of false statements to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp regarding $219,000 in loans and other payments he received from Washington Federal Bank for Savings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO