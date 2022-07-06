Fires break out at RFK Stadium

Parts of the basement of RFK Stadium briefly caught fire before being put out by local firefighters Tuesday evening.

The former home of the NFL's Washington Redskins (now the Commanders) and MLB's Washington Nationals located in the nation's capital caught fire shortly after 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

"This evening around 5:20 DC Fire and EMS units were alerted to a fire at RFK Stadium. They arrived to find smoke coming from the building and over the course of the next hour or so the units got inside the building and put the fire out. At this point the scene is safe." said DCFEMS Chief John Donnelly Sr.

Donnelly also said the fire was in a "basement level" and was "hard to get to."

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, according to DCFEMS.

The stadium has been vacant since the D.C. United MLS team moved to Audi Field in 2018 and is scheduled to be demolished soon to make way for a new development by the city.