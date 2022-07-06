ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fires break out at RFK Stadium

By Jack Birle, Breaking News Reporter
 2 days ago
Parts of the basement of RFK Stadium briefly caught fire before being put out by local firefighters Tuesday evening.

The former home of the NFL's Washington Redskins (now the Commanders) and MLB's Washington Nationals located in the nation's capital caught fire shortly after 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

"This evening around 5:20 DC Fire and EMS units were alerted to a fire at RFK Stadium. They arrived to find smoke coming from the building and over the course of the next hour or so the units got inside the building and put the fire out. At this point the scene is safe." said DCFEMS Chief John Donnelly Sr.

Donnelly also said the fire was in a "basement level" and was "hard to get to."

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, according to DCFEMS.

The stadium has been vacant since the D.C. United MLS team moved to Audi Field in 2018 and is scheduled to be demolished soon to make way for a new development by the city.

Sportsnaut

Vacant RFK Stadium catches fire

RFK Stadium, which has sat vacant in Washington, D.C. since its last tenant moved out in 2017, caught fire Tuesday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS reported on social media Tuesday that it had “located several fires in below grade levels” of the structure after black smoke was seen rising out of the stadium.
Yardbarker

Investigators looking into what caused fires at RFK Stadium

"[The smoke] was trickling up through the stadium out of different pathways. It's a pretty open-air stadium. Where the fire was, it's opened all the way up, so it's going to happen," Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. told the media, via CBS Sports. "Today with the heat and humidity, the air is dense so it's hard to move smoke out of all the different rooms that are in the basement."
WashingtonExaminer

Boris Johnson admits to meeting former KGB officer without officials present

Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to the British Parliament on Wednesday that he had met with former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev without other officials present. Johnson, who is facing calls to resign amid a flurry of scandals, said the meeting happened in Italy, when he served as the United Kingdom's foreign secretary, in 2018. He was asked about it during a meeting of the Commons Liaison Committee, which is investigating Johnson's appointment of Lebedev's son, Evgeny Lebedev, to the House of Lords.
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

