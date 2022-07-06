ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications now open for child care provider grants

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that applications are now being accepted for $343 million in child care grants.

This is the second round of stabilization grants funded by the American Rescue Plan Act to help stabilize the child care industry.

"This second round of stabilization funding represents an important opportunity and investment to help further stabilize the child care sector with specific investments in the workforce supports," said Governor Hochul. "These new grants for child care providers will strengthen their infrastructure and support their workforce, who have been and continue to be critical to supporting our children."

Applicants must be licensed by the Office of Children and Family Services or a registered child care program to be eligible.

According to the Governor's office, 75 percent of the funding must be used for

  • Bonuses or increases in wages
  • Contributions towards health insurance costs that reduce these costs for staff
  • Contributions to staff retirement plans that supplement any employer contribution
  • Supplemental educational advancement or tuition reimbursement
  • Mental health supports and services for staff

Applications can be found here and will be available through November 30, 2022.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

