Before demonstrating at the Right To Life office on South Buffalo Street on Sunday, protesters gathered at Central Park to march through downtown Warsaw. This was the second pro-choice protest within a week, with the first one held June 27 at the county courthouse, drawing about two dozen people, mostly women. Sunday’s event initially drew three dozen people, including about six children with their parents. The plan was to protest at Right To Life for at least an hour with anyone welcome to join them.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO