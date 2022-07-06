ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Mississippi teen dives into river to save 3 girls, officer after car plunges off boat launch

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9E2G_0gVtITum00

MOSS POINT, Miss. — A Mississippi teenager is being heralded a hero after springing into action when a vehicle plunged off a boat ramp and into the Pascagoula River during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Corion Evans, of Pascagoula, not only rescued the three teenage girls in the car but also helped a responding Moss Point Police Department officer get to safety after he began struggling in the water, Magnolia State Live reported.

Evans told WLOX-TV that he was hanging out with friends near the Interstate 10 overpass of the Pascagoula River when he saw the girls drive straight down the boat ramp and into the river.

“Like, only a little bit of the car was still above the water,” Evans told the TV station.

Authorities confirmed to WLOX that the vehicle traveled about 20 feet away from shore before sinking.

One of Evans’ friends, Karon “KJ” Bradley, also jumped in and helped get the girls on top of their vehicle.

“I was just like, ‘I can’t let none of these folks die. They need to get out the water.’ So, I just started getting them,” Evans told WLOX, adding, “I wasn’t even thinking about nothing else.”

Meanwhile, Moss Point police officer Gary Mercer responded to the scene and swam out to help.

“I turned around. I see the police officer. He’s drowning,” Evans told the TV station. “He’s going underwater, drowning, saying, ‘Help!’ So, I went over there.”

Evans then helped all four victims to shore.

“The police department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by risking his own safety to help people in danger. If Mr. Evans had not assisted, it could have possibly turned out tragically instead of all occupants rescued safely,” Moss Point Chief of Police Brandon Ashley said in a prepared statement provided to WLOX.

All four victims are recovering after bing treated at an area hospital following the close call.

Ashley confirmed to the TV station that Mercer is expected to return to duty later this week.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Teen bitten by alligator in Stone County creek

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 15-year-old from Richton was recently bitten by an alligator in a Stone County creek. The Hattiesburg American reported the incident happened at a recreational spot on Red Creek on June 13. Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), a four-foot alligator […]
STONE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
City
Magnolia, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Accidents
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pascagoula, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Moss Point, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing. Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ashley
mypanhandle.com

Mississippi man accused in crash appears before judge

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mississippi man appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday after being arrested in connection to a serious car crash. Panama City Beach Police said 33-year-old Harold Franklin Smith of Columbus, Miss. reportedly rear-ended a vehicle, causing all four passengers to be ejected and seriously injured.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
fox8live.com

Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport Police officer was charged with DUI early Thursday morning while driving his city-assigned vehicle. Around 2:50 a.m., troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were investigating a vehicle that left the road near Highway 605 and Highway 67. That’s when they found Gulfport Police Detective Manuel Santos behind the wheel of his city vehicle.
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Mississippi#Accident#Kj
WLOX

Signs in Waveland signal drug busts at homes

The subdivision will be built in two phases, with 22 homes going up on the east side of the property, with some fronting Grande View Drive and others facing Beach Boulevard. More developments could be on the way off the Interstate 10 exit in West Harrison County where Buc-ee’s is planning to build.
WAVELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer charged with DUI after crash

A Mississippi police officer was arrested and charged with DUI while driving his city-owned vehicle early Thursday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper responded to a vehicle accident near Highway 605 and Highway 67 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast shortly before 3 a.m. When troopers arrived at the scene they found...
GULFPORT, MS
WRBL News 3

Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine. Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew in removing a communications tower when […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
nomadlawyer.org

Mississippi: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Mississippi, United States

In the southern U.S., Mississippi is bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama and the Mississippi River. The state is famous for blues music, which is said to have been born in the delta region of Mississippi. Visit the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale to learn more about the Mississippi blues tradition. In the state’s capital, Vicksburg, you can visit the site of a Civil War battle. If you’re looking for a more adventurous trip, head to the Vicksburg National Military Park and check out the battlefield.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bobgermanylaw.com

Waveland, MS – Victims Hurt After Car Accident at I-10 & MS-607

At 1:14 p.m. the collision took place at the intersection of MS-607 and Interstate 10 WB. The crash victims were treated by the paramedics sent to the scene. The identities of the involved parties have not been provided. A crash investigation is being managed by local authorities. Our thoughts are...
WAVELAND, MS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy