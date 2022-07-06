ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rejects request by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions

By Fox 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Judge rejects...

thecentersquare.com

Louisiana Supreme Court rejects request to enforce state's abortion ban

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Supreme Court rejected a request from Attorney General Jeff Landry to enforce the state's abortion ban as a legal challenge moves forward in Orleans Parish Civil District Court. Justices voted 4-2 to deny a request from Landry and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary...
NBC News

Mississippi's near-total ban on abortion takes effect

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic has closed after the state’s trigger law banning nearly all abortions went into effect. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports on how patients in Mississippi will have to seek the procedure elsewhere and how providers in certain states are attempting to preserve its accessibility. July 7, 2022.
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
CBS News

In Mississippi, abortion rights supporters worry Roe v. Wade ruling will put women's lives at risk

Days after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Mississippi abortion clinic at the heart of that ruling remains open — for now. But volunteers who have for years escorted women past protesters and into the facility in Jackson worry that its closure could put women's lives at risk as they lose access to a wide range of essential health services.
BBC

Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
Daily Mail

Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned

The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
