Most people know that June 6 commemorates the Allied invasion of France to liberate it from Hitler's Germany. Yet little is discussed about the events that occurred after the first day of the attack. With some of the most gruesome military battles in the history of the world, the Battle of Normandy was essentially a stalemate for the next few weeks. Only the most astute World War II enthusiasts would know that Operation Overlord, the code name for the invasion, lasted until Aug. 30, 1944.

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO