The Blood Bought Biker chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association invites all motorcyclists to the Lake City Honda-Kawasaki in Warsaw for Dealer Day on July 23. There will be drawings every 30 minutes for Lake City coupons, free hot dogs, music and a Historical Marker "Scavenger Hunt." Bikers who find the historical markers on the Scavenger Hunt list and snap a picture of themselves with the markers will get a ticket to be put into a drawing. The scavenger hunt is at your leisure during the day but all riders need to return by 2 p.m.

WARSAW, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO