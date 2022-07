MENTONE – Utilities Superintendent Josh Shepherd told the Mentone Town Council Wednesday he is working on mapping Mentone’s cemetery. Shepherd said he has been working with Kosciusko County GIS Director Bill Holder to get maps made with all the plots where veterans are buried, marked with their names written out. Shepherd said he believes once the maps are done, there will a map for the old part of the cemetery and one for the new part.

