Kentucky State

KY Supreme Court denies AG's request to reinstate human life protection act

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court has denied Attorney General Daniel Cameron's emergency motion to reinstate anti-abortion legislation.

Cameron asked the Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law on July 3.

The Attorney General had previously asked the Jefferson County Circuit Court , where he was also denied.

Cameron responds in a Twitter thread, saying the court's decision is "disappointing."

"The Supreme Court’s decision to continue delaying enforcement of Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law is disappointing. We’ve now asked all three levels of Kentucky’s judiciary to allow these laws to take effect. Not a single judge at any level has suggested these laws are unconstitutional, yet we are unfortunately still prohibited from enforcing them. We will not be deterred in defending these important laws, and our team will make a strong case tomorrow in Jefferson Circuit Court to have the laws reinstated."
- Daniel Cameron

