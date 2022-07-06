ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCMOA presenting trio of Tinseltown terror from master David Lynch

By Brett Fieldcamp
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 2 days ago

By now, I’ve made it pretty clear in this column that I’m a diehard, lifelong fan of the work of notoriously surrealist filmmaker David Lynch, the strange, impenetrable mind behind art-film landmarks like “Twin Peaks,” “Eraserhead,” and “Blue Velvet.”

His films are most often explorations of the heightened, illogical, and often campy world of dreams, and of the horrors and traumas of modern American life that spawn them, and there’s arguably no one better at moving so fluidly between the absurd and the terrifying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpRuh_0gVtGVBI00

So, of course, when I saw that the Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s Noble Theater was set to host a weekend-long retrospective of three of his most accomplished, defining, and yes, outright weird films, what they are billing as his “Los Angeles Trilogy,” I was ecstatic.

I knew I had to jump at the chance to break down not only these three remarkable works, 1997’s “Lost Highway,” 2001’s “Mulholland Drive,” and 2006’s “Inland Empire,” but also what makes them so consistently relevant and even urgent in 2022.

“Lost Highway” – 1997 – Showing Friday, July 8th at 7:00pm & Saturday, July 9th at 2:00pm

The 90s were an important and groundbreaking time for Lynch, providing him with the lauded crossover successes of “Wild at Heart” and the first, sensational season of cultural phenomenon “Twin Peaks,” and then the unfortunate financial failures of the show’s second season and its theatrical film, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.”

By the latter part of the decade, he was clearly feeling angry and disenfranchised by the Hollywood system that he’d found himself trapped in, and was becoming increasingly obsessed with the city’s dark sides and barely contained evil energies.

“Lost Highway” burst to life as a way of dealing with both Lynch’s feelings about the city and the direction of American society, but also as a complete deconstruction of his own body of work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuUBi_0gVtGVBI00
Patricia Arquette in “Lost Highway”

Lynch has always had a predilection for 1950s-style Americana, with his primary colors, classic suits and dresses, and jazz – so much jazz – but “Lost Highway” either casts those elements away or openly destroys them.

The “story,” convoluted as it is, centers on Fred (Bill Pullman,) the ultimate “90s guy” with a sleek LA house and gorgeous, disinterested wife. He’s a jazz musician, but the jazz he plays is deranged, wild, and atonal, not the calming, mysterious music of “Twin Peaks.”

Fred receives a series of videotapes showing footage from outside his house, then inside his house. He meets a mysterious and chilling man at a party in what is, in my opinion and with no exaggeration, the creepiest scene in cinema history. When his wife goes missing, Fred is convicted of her murder, and, well, it gets much harder to explain from there.

Exploring themes of creeping surveillance, celebrity murder hysteria, a clueless justice system, and organized corruption and crime, all set to a blistering soundtrack of goth-metal, “Lost Highway” was a study in so many of the late-90’s issues and aesthetics that we see resurging in America right now.

“Mulholland Drive” – 2001 – Showing Saturday, July 9th at 5:00pm

Considered by many to be Lynch’s masterpiece, “Mulholland Drive” forgoes any pretense of Los Angeles as a simple backdrop or setting and instead rushes headlong into an examination of the attitudes, personalities, and misplaced dreams of the city itself.

Lynch largely refuses to entertain explanations or interpretations of his films, preferring to protect an individual and singular experience for each viewer, but it’s safe to say that “Mulholland Drive” is, at its heart, both a love letter to and a cautionary tale about the appeal and promise of “old Hollywood.”

Naïve, Midwestern Betty (Naomi Watts, feature photo) has just arrived in LA to be an actress, all wide-eyed and excited, and quickly crosses paths with a frightened amnesiac woman that we see survived a car wreck (and possibly something much more sinister) on the titular, infamous road.

What follows begins as a romp around town, with Betty living her Hollywood dream as an amateur detective, and slowly descends into a surreal, nightmarish collision of sex, jealousy, guilt, memory, and devastating fear, all hanging on the narrative fulcrum of one of the most beautiful and cryptic movie scenes ever filmed, the legendary “Club Silencio” sequence.

The obvious themes here, like chasing fame, maintaining image, and celebrity worship, are all just as relevant as ever, but the film also deals with some darker, quieter, and inarguably timely issues, such as the nefarious corporate influence in our art and even the difficulty and depression of hiding one’s true sexuality from the public.

It remains a work of staggering beauty and unexpected emotion, and might be the perfect place to start for newcomers to Lynch’s films.

“Inland Empire” – 2006 – Showing Saturday, July 9th at 8:00pm & Sunday, July 10th at 2:00pm

I’ve written about “Inland Empire” here before, even recently during Rodeo Cinema’s limited run just a couple of months ago, but its inclusion here alongside these other two films, framed together as Lynch’s own decade-long exploration of the nightmares beneath the surface of Los Angeles, makes it all the more special.

Any themes and interests touched on in the other two showcased films here, or indeed perhaps in any of Lynch’s other works, find new life and fresh blood in the sprawling, urban nightmare that is “Inland Empire.”

Though both “Lost Highway” and “Mulholland Drive” are famously obtuse and confounding, “Inland Empire” commits fully to an almost anti-narrative mentality not explored by Lynch to such an extent since “Eraserhead.”

Laura Dern stars (in what I will always contend is one of the most impressive performances in cinema) as an actress warned that her new starring role is cursed. What follows is three full hours of almost vignette-style scenes weaving in and out of one another, as characters change, scenarios and settings morph, and all lines between reality, fiction, and dreams dissolve into a singular and wholly unique experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozCEV_0gVtGVBI00
Laura Dern in “Inland Empire”

But while the approach is surreal, and the plot possibly incomprehensible, the scenes themselves each function as a mirror held to another modern challenge of life in LA. There are scenes dealing with harassment, predatory producers, even homelessness, drug addiction, and an infinitely memorable scene describing a terrifying female medical condition at length.

The issues at hand in “Inland Empire” are the issues at the forefront of many lives today, even in our rapidly expanding OKC, and that’s before even getting to the humanoid rabbits walking around inside a nihilist sitcom scored by an unsettlingly detached laugh track.

These films may all seem like self-serving experiments in surrealism and strangeness for strangeness’ sake, but Lynch’s ability to use that presentation to explore the psychological effects of the increasingly modern, mechanical world is, I believe, unmatched.

It all has to be seen to be believed.

“David Lynch’s Los Angeles Trilogy: Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, and Inland Empire” runs through this weekend at Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s Noble Theater. For showtimes, tickets, and more information, visit okcmoa.com.

Last Updated July 5, 2022, 8:35 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

James Caan: 'The Godfather' star creates Hollywood legacy with signature movie roles across the decades

James Caan earned his stripes in the entertainment industry decades ago, starring in one of the most iconic film franchises — "The Godfather." He portrayed Sonny Corleone, the eldest son of mafia don Vito Corleone, played by Marlon Brando, who was known as much for his fiery temper as he was for his violent, bullet-ridden death scene in the classic 1972 Francis Ford Coppola movie.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington Play Friends Accused of Killing Someone in Trailer for David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’

The first official trailer for David O. Russell’s highly anticipated film dropped today, featuring a starry, A-list cast and a teaser that promises “a lot of this actually happened.” The film, hailing from Disney, 20th Century Studios, New Regency Prods. and Forest Hill Entertainment, is described as an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Are Teaming Up For New Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are both beloved actors in Hollywood, and soon they will be sharing the screen in a new wedding comedy. The duo has signed on for an untitled project through Amazon Studios, which will be helmed by Nicholas Stoller who is best known for directing the Neighbors movies and the upcoming Bros. According to Variety, Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners, Hello Sunshine and Gloria Sanchez.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
The Independent

20 best film noirs: From Double Indemnity to Shadow of a Doubt

The phrase film noir was first coined in 1946 by a group of French critics to describe the emerging movement of mainly black and white Hollywood films with dark, pessimistic themes and signature motifs such as alienated antiheroes, rain slicked streets, dark shadows and seductive femme fatales.Borrowing heavily from the hard-boiled but literary detective novels of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler, film noir attracted some of cinema’s greatest craftsmen including Orson Welles, Howard Hawks, Billy Wilder and John Huston, as well as directors who came to specialise in the genre such as Robert Siodmak, Fritz Lang and Otto Preminger.Tellingly, many...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon Wedding Comedy Acquired by Amazon

Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to an untitled comedy film centered around a wedding that has both Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon attached to star and comes from writer and director Nicholas Stoller, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce the...
MOVIES
Collider

'Amsterdam' Trailer Shows David O Russell's Star-Studded Murder Mystery

The acclaimed writer and director David O. Russell is back, this time with a brand new impressive ensemble of stars for his upcoming '30s crime drama Amsterdam. Back in April Collider reported on 20th Century Studios' presentation at CinemaCon where we learned the change of title and more information on the film. Today, 20th Century released the official trailer and poster for Russell's latest, and it's just as star-studded as his previous work, with the same high-stakes hilarity.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lynch
Person
Bill Pullman
Person
Laura Dern
Parade

The Most Beloved Star Around! We Ranked The 27 Best Tom Hanks Movies of All Time, From Big to Elvis

Starring in numerous classics that captured our imaginations, Tom Hanks is now nothing short of a cultural icon. The tw0-time Oscar winner and six-time nominee has earned an unprecedented level of affection and even trust from audiences, the most beloved movie star of our time—and widely known as one of the absolute nicest guys in Hollywood, both onscreen and off.
MOVIES
Deadline

Mena Suvari, Mickey Rourke To Topline Action-Thriller ‘Hunt Club’

EXCLUSIVE: Mena Suvari (American Beauty) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) will star alongside Casper Van Dien (Monsters of California), Maya Stojan (Newness), Will Peltz (13 Minutes) and Jessica Belkin (The Orville) in the action-thriller Hunt Club, which has wrapped production in Mississippi. The film from director Elizabeth Blake-Thomas centers on...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Adapting Stephen King's Dolan's Cadillac: The 2010 Revenge Thriller Sees Christian Slater Buried Alive

There is a broad spectrum when it comes to the development time of Stephen King adaptations. Some projects are able to come together lightning quick – like John Carpenter’s Christine, which hit theaters just eight months after the 1983 novel arrived on bookstore shelves. Arguably the most notable title at the other extreme is The Stand, which spent 16 years in various forms of pre-production before becoming a miniseries in 1994, but Dolan’s Cadillac is another King project that had a devil of a time getting into principal photography.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
Collider

From 'True Grit' to 'Fargo': The 10 Best Coen Brothers Movies of All Time

Joel and Ethan Coen have been directed feature-length movies for nearly four decades. Across that time, the duo has managed to explore a wide variety of genres all while maintaining their affinity for strange humor and a recurring affinity for subverting storytelling conventions. Along the way, they’ve managed to deliver a swarm of motion pictures that have proven unspeakably influential. Even just in terms of quotes film buffs now work into their everyday vernacular, the Coen Brothers have become icons.
MOVIES
The Independent

Roger Rabbit on acid: How Brad Pitt’s unhinged Cool World became an X-rated flop

Hollywood may have a long and storied tradition of visionary directors coming to blows with meddling producers, but Ralph Bakshi would like to make clear he’s not part of it. “I never punched Frank Mancuso Jr,” says the 83-year-old pioneer of independent animation, speaking over the phone from his home “on top of a mountain” in New Mexico. “That was just a rumour. I yelled at him a couple of times, but that wasn’t his fault. I like Frank. I never punched him. Can you set that straight?”Thirty years ago, the joint forces of Bakshi and Mancuso Jr were responsible...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
668
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy