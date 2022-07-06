Thousands of Marion County students to receive free backpacks ahead of new school year

back-to-school event Orlando (WFTV.com News Staff)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students in Marion County are set to receive free backpacks filled with supplies just in time for school to start this fall.

The first-ever community giveback is a joint effort between AdventHealth Ocala, the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County and Marion County Public Schools. It is being supported by Thaddeus Bullard, better known as WWE global ambassador Titus O’Neil, and his Bullard Family Foundation.

The giveaway takes place July 30, when more than 6,000 backpacks will be distributed at AdventHealth Ocala Auxiliary Center, 1542 SW 1st Ave. in Ocala, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Satellite locations are open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

· Belleview High School (10400 SE 36 Ave., Belleview)

· Dunnellon Middle School (21005 Chestnut St., Dunnellon)

· Fort McCoy School (16160 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy)

· Lake Weir High School (10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala)

· Liberty Middle School (4773 SW 95 St., Ocala)

· North Marion High School (151 W. County Road, 329, Citra)

