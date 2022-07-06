ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Thousands of Marion County students to receive free backpacks ahead of new school year

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPh6V_0gVtGKiX00
back-to-school event Orlando (WFTV.com News Staff)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students in Marion County are set to receive free backpacks filled with supplies just in time for school to start this fall.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The first-ever community giveback is a joint effort between AdventHealth Ocala, the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County and Marion County Public Schools. It is being supported by Thaddeus Bullard, better known as WWE global ambassador Titus O’Neil, and his Bullard Family Foundation.

The giveaway takes place July 30, when more than 6,000 backpacks will be distributed at AdventHealth Ocala Auxiliary Center, 1542 SW 1st Ave. in Ocala, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Satellite locations are open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

· Belleview High School (10400 SE 36 Ave., Belleview)

· Dunnellon Middle School (21005 Chestnut St., Dunnellon)

· Fort McCoy School (16160 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy)

· Lake Weir High School (10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala)

· Liberty Middle School (4773 SW 95 St., Ocala)

· North Marion High School (151 W. County Road, 329, Citra)

VIDEO: Orange County schools to offer free meals to students over summer break Orange County Public Schools is making sure that no kids go hungry over summer break. (Christy Turner, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Ocala Gazette

Q & A with the candidates

Editor’s Note: Leading up to the 2022 primary and general elections, we’ll be asking candidates to weigh in regularly on a question related to the office they seek. The candidates are given almost a week to respond to the questions in writing. We ask that the candidates keep their answers under 250 words, and we do not edit them at all.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Citra, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
Local
Florida Society
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Education
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
Marion County, FL
Society
City
Belleview, FL
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala seeks volunteers for cleanup of Chestnut Cemetery

The City of Ocala Public Works Department is seeking volunteers to participate in a Chestnut Cemetery cleanup day on Saturday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at Chestnut Cemetery, which is located at 698 NW 13th Terrace. They will help with cleaning headstones, raking leaves, picking up fallen tree limbs, and cleaning up debris.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Why are so many teachers resigning? Some teachers and parents point to district’s discipline policies

Summertime in Alachua County is in full swing – summer camps, swimming pools, watermelon, and wild flowers – sweet reminders of the innocence and joy summer brings to children everywhere as they relax and unwind before transitioning into a new school year. For Alachua County Public Schools, however, summertime has brought with it an urgency to fill over 130 job openings (as of June 23); 79 of those are teacher positions. The 2021-22 school year concluded with 68 resignations – 66 teachers and two administrators. This turnover rate highlights an important question: why are so many teachers leaving the Alachua County public school system? While there is no single reason that accounts for all the resignations, some parents and teachers point at rising incidents of disruptive and sometimes violent behavior, with a lack of appropriate discipline as a significant motivating factor.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Titus O'neil
Ocala Gazette

MCSB approves new contracts with law enforcement agencies for resource officers in all schools

The Marion County School Board signed new agreements last Tuesday with three separate law enforcement agencies to renew police presence in schools for the next three years. The School Resource Officer Agreements, enforced by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public High School Safety Act, comply with the requirement to have a Safe Schools Officer in every Florida School.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County celebrating ‘National Park and Recreation Month’

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department is excited to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month once again. This year’s theme, Rise Up for Parks and Recreation, is intended to highlight all the ways that the county’s Parks and Recreation staff members work to make the local communities stronger, more vibrant, and more resilient through various programs.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents share their thoughts on the city’s needs

Residents from across Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the city that they call home. “I am a new Ocala Floridian of 8 weeks, and I moved here for the small town vibe and location. We have all we need here, and we’re close enough to many big cities if we want to experience that. The only thing I’ve noticed is that many of the hotels are pretty rough – I stayed in a few last October when I visited. And one hotel I won’t name has reoccurring police visits. But all in all, we call this home now and like it here,” says Ocala resident Kim Edwards.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#County Road#Backpacks#The Community Foundation#Wwe#Dunnellon Middle School#Liberty Middle School#North Marion High School#Wftv Com Wftv#Cox Media Group
Ocala Gazette

Reasons for WEC Jockey Club approval

The three Marion County Commissioners who approved the massive WEC Jockey Club project against county staff recommendations and overwhelming opposition from nearby residents and adjacent landowners have declined requests for interviews for a follow-up story on the development. Commissioners Michelle Stone, Jeff Gold and Chairman Carl Zalak III, June 21...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

ClearSky Health to break ground for Lecanto rehabilitation center

Each year 20 percent of America’s older adults get hurt and go for rehabilitation help. And with a third of Citrus County’s residents 65 years old or older, there’s no shortage of those needing either physical, occupational, or speech therapy after an injury, stroke, or disabling disease such as Parkinson’s.
LECANTO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
hernandosun.com

Transgender Bathroom Policy in Hernando County Schools

While a new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy focuses on ensuring food security for students, there are requirements that reach beyond nutrition. Students’ equal access to bathrooms or locker rooms is also a requirement of the new policy in order for schools to continue to receive federal funds for their free student meal programs. Under the policy, transitioning, questioning or transgender students must be able to use bathrooms of the opposite sex that were originally marked for use specifically by boys or girls. Since the 2018-2019 school year, Hernando County schools have served free breakfasts and lunches to all students with revenue provided under the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) program. To continue to participate in this program the Biden Administration requires that schools open girls’ bathrooms to biological males that are questioning their gender identity or who identify as female (and vice versa).
ocala-news.com

Free butterfly workshop for children being held in Ocala this weekend

Local children between the ages of 4 and 14 are invited to attend a free workshop in Ocala this weekend that will teach them about butterflies. The Children’s Butterfly Workshop will be held on Saturday, July 9, and a second workshop will also take place on Saturday, July 23, at the Garden Spot of the Sunshine State located at 5960 S Pine Avenue.
villages-news.com

Another congregation moving to ‘church row’ raises concerns about traffic

Another church planned for Wildwood’s “church row” along County Road 462 East drew some opposition Tuesday at a meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Board. Encounter Church, currently based in Coleman, wants to build a 12,000-square-foot church on the north side of CR 462 about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 301.
WILDWOOD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
99K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy