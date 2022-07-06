ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield fugitive on the run, wanted for indecent liberties with a child

By Kassidy Hammond
 2 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive wanted for indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

Police said 40-year-old Yoni Gonzalez is a white male, 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. (Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Police said 40-year-old Yoni Gonzalez is a white male, 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Gonzalez, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Police guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.

