ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling State Fires Volleyball Coach Who Cut Entire Roster

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kZRN_0gVtFSZK00

Grambling State fired its volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas on Tuesday, according to a statement from the program’s athletics department. Lucas was with the Tigers for less than five months.

Grambling State said Lucas was fired after an internal investigation. The program plans to begin a search for its next volleyball coach this week.

Lucas, a 2007 Grambling State alum, became the team’s head coach in February. She quickly made major headlines when she decided to cut every player on the team in April, telling all 19 players individually that their scholarships would not be renewed.

When Lucas made the decision—one in which she described as making some roster changes—some team personnel were reportedly not fully aware prior to her announcement.

But when the decision was made, GSU’s sports communication director Brian Howard said that Lucas’s move to release players was one that is usually left up to the coach’s discretion.

On Tuesday, GSU athletic director Trayvean Scott said that the volleyball players who earned scholarships from the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Athletes who walked on to the team will also keep their roster spot.

Before she was GSU's volleyball coach, Lucas spent six seasons at two other Southwestern Athletic Conference programs in Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Alcorn State.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Grambling volleyball coach responds to being fired

Grambling State has fired its new volleyball coach. The program announced the termination of Chelsey Lucas on July 5. “The decision was made due to the determination of an internal investigation within the volleyball program,” Grambling State sports information director Brian Howard wrote. “Any additional comments will be held until the conclusion of the investigation.”
GRAMBLING, LA
KLFY News 10

Grambling State University Head Volleyball coach fired

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the Grambling State University Athletics Department announced the termination of head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after an internal investigation within the volleyball program. The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority. As we move forward in this transition […]
GRAMBLING, LA
HBCU Gameday

Grambling volleyball fires head coach after internal investigation

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University Athletics Department announced on Tuesday the termination of head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas. The announcement was made by President Rick Gallot and Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. The decision was made due to the determination of an internal investigation within...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Grambling, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Authorities charge West Monroe man in Ouachita Parish car crash that claims lives of man and 2 juveniles

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police released information about the Friday, June 10, 2022, fatal car crash. Authorities investigated the crash, obtained more information and determined that 35-year-old Joshua Kelley’s actions before the crash caused the collision between the two vehicles. This crash […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

81K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy