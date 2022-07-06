ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central, central, southwestern and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Jefferson; Lee; Van Buren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson and McDonough. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrew, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Andrew; Holt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Holt and northwestern Andrew Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1018 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fillmore, or 12 miles southeast of Mound City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fillmore and Rosendale. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 64 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANDREW COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy