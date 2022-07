Wildfires and their impact on the wildland/urban interface are a major concern throughout Oregon. Within the boundaries of Klamath County Fire District 1, we are not immune from the threat of wildfire. Because we live, work and play in an area susceptible to wildfire we ask each homeowner to do their part in properly protecting your home from the threat of wildfire. By doing your part, you are helping make the entire community safer.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO