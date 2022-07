CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sora, which opened as an upscale sushi ghost kitchen last August, is going to have a permanent brick and mortar location, its owners announced Wednesday. Sora will build on the sushi concept for the restaurant, which is at 1121 W. 10th St. in Cleveland’s Flats East Bank, adjacent to its sister restaurant, Lago East Bank, the restaurant said in a release.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO