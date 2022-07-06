ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Suspect in Boston Common stabbing held without bail

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCzgH_0gVtDtHF00
The suspect in a stabbing on the Boston Common has been held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

BOSTON — A man accused of a stabbing on the Boston Common has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

TJay Carter, 39, is also accused of kicking, spitting on and threatening to kill police officers.

The stabbing happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Prosecutors say Carter fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was found bleeding on Tremont Street. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

“I’m grateful that the victim will recover from his grievous injuries,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “This attack happened in broad daylight, in a location highly trafficked by families, tourists and community members. We have a duty to create safe communities for everyone who spends time in our city.”

Prosecutors say Carter was found with a silver folding knife in the Boylston Street area. His clothing, tattoos and bicycle matched the description of the alleged attacker.

While he was being arrested and interviewed, Carter was “combative” with officers, according to the district attorney’s office.

Carter faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with the intent to murder, threats, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NECN

Ex-Corrections Officer Charged in 1988 Killing of 11-Year-Old NH Girl Faces Judge

The suspected killer of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay in Massachusetts over three decades ago pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Salem Superior Court Thursday. Marvin "Skip" McClendon Jr., a 75-year-old ex-corrections officer, was ordered held without bail in May in the deadly 1988 stabbing after being arrested in Alabama in April.
SALEM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#The Boston Common#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
liveboston617.org

Violence Continues as Teen is Shot After Gunfire Erupts in Dorchester Overnight

At approximately 22:15 hours last night, July 6, 2022, Boston Police Officers from District C-11 Detectives, Tango Gold, and K9 Units responded to a shotspotter call reporting ten rounds of gunshots on East Street, just north of Dorchester Center. When officers arrived on the scene, multiple groups of youths were...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NECN

Will Any Arrests Be Made Following White Supremacist March in Boston?

Days after dozens of individuals apparently affiliated with the hate group Patriot Front strode through the city with their faces hidden by white coverings, police said they continue to investigate an alleged assault linked to the march but stressed that even some hateful rhetoric is protected as free speech. Local,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Revere residents not getting answers following high-rise fire

REVERE, Mass. — Revere city officials say they are not getting any response from the owner of the high-rise that left nearly a hundred people without a home after a fire last month. City officials say they are now seeking legal guidance on how to move forward with helping residents displaced in the fire since the building owner is not stepping in.
REVERE, MA
WCVB

Saugus, Massachusetts, man accused of injuring 2 officers during arrest

A Saugus, Massachusetts, man is facing charges accused of injuring two police officers while they tried to take him into custody. The incident happened on Route 3A in Duxbury, Massachusetts, near the Route 3 interchange. Officers said a man with a knife was jumping in and out of traffic trying...
NECN

Rescue Divers Searching for Person in Water Off Boston's Carson Beach

First responders are conducting a search for a person in the water off Carson Beach in South Boston Thursday, authorities said. Boston police confirmed that a fire rescue team was assisting state police with a search for a person in the water. Massachusetts State Police haven't immediately provided information. Divers...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
115K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy