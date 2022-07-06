Suspect in Boston Common stabbing held without bail

The suspect in a stabbing on the Boston Common has been held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

BOSTON — A man accused of a stabbing on the Boston Common has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

TJay Carter, 39, is also accused of kicking, spitting on and threatening to kill police officers.

The stabbing happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Prosecutors say Carter fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was found bleeding on Tremont Street. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

“I’m grateful that the victim will recover from his grievous injuries,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “This attack happened in broad daylight, in a location highly trafficked by families, tourists and community members. We have a duty to create safe communities for everyone who spends time in our city.”

Prosecutors say Carter was found with a silver folding knife in the Boylston Street area. His clothing, tattoos and bicycle matched the description of the alleged attacker.

While he was being arrested and interviewed, Carter was “combative” with officers, according to the district attorney’s office.

Carter faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with the intent to murder, threats, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

