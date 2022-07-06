Highland Park shooting witness: ‘We started hearing shots, like an M-80 in a garbage can’

CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO