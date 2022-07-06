ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park shooting witness: ‘We started hearing shots, like an M-80 in a garbage can’

By Brian Althimer
 2 days ago

John Nawor joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to share what he experienced during the mass shooting that took place at a July 4th parade in Highland Park that left 7 people dead and dozens injured.

NBC Chicago

Funeral Services Set For 3 of 7 Victims in Highland Park Parade Shooting

Funeral services have been set for three of the seven people killed Monday during the shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A gunman fired into the parade with a high-powered rifle, injuring dozens of people. Police said the suspect escaped after the shooting and drove to Madison, Wisconsin, where he "seriously contemplated" but did not carry out another attack, officials said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN Radio

Highland Park parade shooting witness describes aiding the wounded

Businessman and former football coach Brad Hokin joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to share his account of what he witnessed when gunfire erupted from a rooftop during the July 4th parade that left seven dead and dozens injured. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Block Club Chicago

CPS Teacher, Her Family Among Those Wounded In Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
