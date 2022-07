It’s been less than two weeks since the NBA Draft and there’s already a new betting favorite to win the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year award across various sportsbooks. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Chet Holmgren — the second overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder — has jumped Paolo Banchero as the new favorite to win the award after a stellar Summer League debut.

