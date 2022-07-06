ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘She was the sweetheart of the family’: Kaysville family remembers Macie Hill

By DAN RASCON, ANDREW ADAMS, KSL TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAYSVILLE, Utah — An 8-year-old girl is remembered in Kaysville as the “light, sparkle and sunshine” of her family and the community. Macie Hill died after she was run over by a trailer being pulled by a truck in Kaysville during the 4th of July Parade. She was part of the...

