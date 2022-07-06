ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Exhibition featuring 40-metre animations to open at National Gallery next year

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A new exhibition of 40-metre animated projections based on pictures from the National Gallery is set to open later this year.

The 25 striking new animations are designed to immerse the viewer in a panorama of nine large video projections, played on a continuous loop.

They are based on an idiosyncratic selection from famous paintings in the National Gallery in London, and the Holburne Museum in Bath.

The project, titled My Reality is Different, has been created by Nalini Malani, the first artist to receive the National Gallery’s Contemporary Fellowship, and supported by Art Fund.

The exhibition is due to open at the National Gallery from March 2 to June 11 2023, but will open in Holburne Museum this October.

Pictures by Caravaggio and Bronzino in the National Gallery’s collection, and by Jan van der Venne and Johann Zoffany in the collection of the Holburne Museum are among those to have inspired the animations.

The images have been transformed by hand-drawn animations, made using an iPad that reveal and conceal different aspects of the paintings to rediscover them from an alternative and more critical point of view.

As well as the sequences inspired by the paintings, Malani has made fictitious portraits of the marginalised in society, that appear in between the animations.

Dr Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, said: “Nalini Malani fixes her gaze on paintings from the western canon in the National Gallery and in our partner museum, The Holburne in Bath, to offer a visually striking multi-layered critique of the tradition they represent and many of the assumptions that underpin it.”

Dr Chris Stephens, director of the Holburne Museum, added: “It is a great honour for the Holburne to have been selected as the inaugural partner in the National Gallery’s Contemporary Fellowship programme and to be working with an artist of Nalini Malani’s stature.

“I cannot think of a more appropriate artist to engage with the Holburne’s eclectic collection that is replete with transnational stories and conversations.

“We are deeply grateful to the National Gallery, Art Fund and, of course, Nalini for this wonderful opportunity.”

The exhibition will run in Bath on October 7 2022 until  January 8 2023, before moving to London.

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

London’s National Gallery Plans Van Gogh Blowout, Collector Vivian Hewitt Dies at 102, and More: Morning Links for June 23, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A SHORTER LIST. The Smithsonian has narrowed down the possible sites for the forthcoming National Museum of the American Latino and Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Washington Post reports. From more than two dozen that were originally proposed, four now remain: three are undeveloped parts of the National Mall, and one is the Arts and Industries Building, which was also in the running to house the National Museum of African American History and Culture . (That instead got its own dedicated building designed by David Adjaye, which Greg Tate reviewed for ARTnews in 2017.) Under legislation passed by Congress, the Smithsonian Board of...
MUSEUMS
Hypebae

Yayoi Kusama's "Obliteration Room" Returns to London's Tate Modern

Tate Modern is inviting visitors of all ages to help transform a blank apartment into a sea of expression, courtesy of Yayoi Kusama‘s “Obliteration Room” installation. The interactive experience is part of UNIQLO Tate Play, a playful art program of free events hosted in collaboration with UNIQLO, which first kicked off in 2021.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Iconic Modernist Building Provides Backdrop for "Magellan" Exhibition

Atelier Ecru Gallery and Barbé Urbain have joined forces to fuse art and design in a series of new shows, which are taking place inside the famed “De Beir house” in Knokke, Belgium throughout the duration of the summer months. Each of the shows are taking place under the pair’s joint project “Magellan”, and will be spread across the various rooms of the Modernist corner building.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bronzino
Person
Caravaggio
Person
Chris Stephens
ARTnews

Academy Museum Names New Director, David Hockney Talks Freedom, and More: Morning Links for July 7, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ARTISTS UPDATES. Artist and director Martine Syms’s feature film, The African Desperate, will be released in New York in September, and has been acquired for global streaming by Mubi, Deadline reports. Artist Diamond Stingily stars. Meanwhile, the video art duo the Otolith Group talked to the Guardian about their upcoming show at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin. Video is “an entity that invites you into the reprogramming of your neural networks,” cofounder Kodwo Eshun proposed. And David Hockney also chatted with the Guardian, and declared that his era “was the freest time, probably ever. I now realize it’s over, so I’ve locked myself away in a nice house in Normandy where I can smoke and do what I want.” It seems to be working for him! Hockney currently has three shows on this summer in the U.K.
MUSEUMS
Indy100

Salvador Dali masterpiece to go on display in Spanish Gallery

A Salvador Dali masterpiece loaned to the Spanish Gallery in Bishop Auckland will help tell the story of the Spanish Golden Age during its five-month installation. The artwork titled Christ of St John of the Cross has been transported to its temporary home in County Durham and will be displayed alongside El Greco’s Christ on the Cross – uniting the two Spanish masterpieces.
VISUAL ART
wmagazine.com

Breguet Taps Artist Pablo Bronstein For Partnership With Frieze

Art by Pablo Bronstein, digitized by Skyla Bridges. Moving image by Giorgia Ascolani. A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s new series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animations#Art Fund#Metre#The Holburne Museum#My Reality Is Different#The National Gallery#Contemporary Fellowship
IndieWire

‘Dreaming Walls’ Review: The Walls Don’t Talk in This Vague Chelsea Hotel Documentary

In most major cities, history is the first thing to be obliterated. Whether you live in New York, Los Angeles, or any other metropolis, not a day goes by when an architectural wonder isn’t being razed or otherwise altered, a legacy forever changed in the name of “progress.” Such is the case with the famous Chelsea Hotel in New York City, a haven for poets, musicians, and other raconteurs of the ’60s and ’70s, including Patti Smith, Marilyn Monroe, and Dylan Thomas. What was once a location of creative inspiration is now a literal shell, slowly transforming into a chic hotel, with its long-term residents punted off into quiet corners where they can’t disturb anyone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
architecturaldigest.com

Architect Germane Barnes Mines the Nexus of Race and Design

At the American Academy in Rome, a Baroque villa atop the Eternal City’s second-highest hill, the recipients of the annual Rome Prize gather five days a week for lunch at 1 p.m. After loading their plates at the buffet, these 30 or so scholars and creatives in residence sit at tables that run the length of the courtyard’s loggia. That community and diversity of expertise is, according to current architecture fellow Germane Barnes, “one of the cool things about being at the academy.” While breaking bread, he muses, you could ask any question aloud, like What were the racial dynamics of ancient Rome? “And an archaeologist might chime in.” (The answer? It was complicated.)
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

The Highly Anticipated Hong Kong Palace Museum Officially Opened its Door

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2022-- After five years in the making, the prestigious Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) opened yesterday (3 July), as the latest addition to Hong Kong’s arts and cultural offerings and the West Kowloon Cultural District. Joining a host of other landmark attractions on the storied Victoria Harbour waterfront, such as the newly opened M+ and recently renovated Hong Kong Museum of Art, the HKPM not only elevates the city’s lineup of renowned museums but also enriches its diversity of the arts and culture scene. What’s more, the much-loved “A Symphony of Lights” will bathe Victoria Harbour in lights, music and colours with an enchanting special edition every night in July.
WORLD
AFAR

7 Iconic Frank Gehry–Designed Buildings You Can Visit

Frank Gehry's unconventional designs often evoke a strong love or hate response in viewers. The Los Angeles–based architect is one of the most beloved—and polarizing—figures in his field. For more than half a century, Frank Gehry has been shaking up the architectural world with his revolutionary designs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Satyajit Ray: a genius of cinema

Martin Scorsese described the work of Satyajit Ray as “treasures of cinema” that should be watched by “everyone with an interest in film”. The Japanese master Akira Kurosawa went further: “Not to have seen the cinema of Ray means existing in the world without seeing the sun or the moon.” Given how rarely the Bengali director’s work is now available to view, many film lovers will not have seen some of the foundational wonders of the art form. So the British Film Institute is to be congratulated for its retrospective of Ray. Running to the end of August and screening in cinemas across the UK, it takes in everything he made for the big screen.
MOVIES
Secret SF

See Over 150 Of Diego Rivera’s Greatest Works At SFMOMA’s Upcoming Exhibition

Diego Rivera’s America will soon open its doors at SFMOMA! The massive exhibition is the most in-depth examination of Rivera’s work in over 2 decades, with over 150 frescoes, paintings and drawings on display. The works come primarily from the pinnacle of Rivera’s career from the 1920s to the mid-1940s, and some of them haven’t been seen publicly since being in the artist’s own studio. See it from July 16 until January 2, 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
operawire.com

Salzburg Festival Announces Participants of Young Singers Project 2022

The Salzburg Festival has announced the Young Singers Project 2022. This year’s edition will feature 15 participants from nine countries. They will appear in several productions throughout the festival schedule in addition to being offered an educational program that includes music lessons, repertory expansion, rehearsals, language coaching, and working with festival artists.
FESTIVAL
ARTnews

Kirchner Portrait Comes to Auction Under Settlement with Heirs — May Reach $15M

Click here to read the full article. A self-portrait by German Expressionist painter Ernst Ludwig Kirchner is coming to auction this month as part of a settlement agreement with the heirs of its original German Jewish owner. The 1907 painting, which shows the artist rendered with vibrant brushstrokes smoking a pipe, will be offered during a modern and contemporary art evening sale at Sotheby’s London headquarters on June 29th. Self-Portrait with a Pipe is expected to fetch £8 million to £12 million ($9.8 million to $14.7 million). If it reaches its high estimate it could be among the five most expensive...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy