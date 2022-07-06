ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

By GRANT SCHULTE, CLAIRE SAVAGE and HARM VENHUIZEN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXacV_0gVtDUPC00
Shooting July Fourth-Parade Members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team Unit investigate in downtown Highland Park, Ill., the day after a deadly mass shooting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Police say the gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) (Ashlee Rezin)

Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family.

On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy's parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy.

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden, who was reunited with his grandparents Monday evening.

Friends of the McCarthys said Irina’s parents would care for the boy going forward.

Four of other others who were killed were identified Tuesday as Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78. Every victim was from Highland Park except for Toledo-Zaragoza, who was visiting family in the city from Morelos, Mexico.

Officials haven't yet identified the seventh victim.

Portraits of some of those who died began to emerge Tuesday as investigators continued to search for evidence in the shooting that killed at least seven and wounded 30.

Irina McCarthy's childhood friend, Angela Vella, described McCarthy as fun, personable and “somewhat of a tomboy" who still liked to dress up nicely.

“She definitely had her own style, which I always admired,” Vella said in a short interview.

Straus, a Chicago financial adviser, was one of the first observers at the parade and attended it every year, his grandchildren said.

Brothers Maxwell and Tobias Straus described their grandfather as a kind and active man who loved walking, biking and attending community events.

“The way he lived life, you’d think he was still middle-aged,” Maxwell Straus said in an interview.

The two brothers recalled Sunday night dinners with their grandparents as a favorite tradition. They said they ate with him the night before he was killed.

“America’s gun culture is killing grandparents,” said Maxwell Straus. “It’s very just terrible.”

Sundheim, meanwhile, was regaled as a lifelong congregant and “beloved” staff member at North Shore Congregation Israel, where she had worked for decades, the Reform synagogue said on its website. Sundheim taught at the synagogue’s preschool and coordinated events including bar and bat mitzvah ceremonies.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all,” synagogue leaders wrote in a message on their website. “There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones.”

Toledo-Zaragoza was killed on what his 23-year-old granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, said was supposed to be a “fun family day” that “turned into a horrific nightmare for us all.”

On a GoFundMe page to raise money for Toledo's funeral expenses, Xochil Toledo said her grandfather was a "loving man, creative, adventurous and funny."

“As a family we are broken, numb,” she said.

Toledo-Zaragoza had come to Illinois to visit his family about two months ago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. His family wanted him to stay permanently because of injuries he had suffered after being hit by a car a couple years ago during an earlier visit to Highland Park. The newspaper reported that he was hit by three bullets Monday and died at the scene.

He wasn't sure he wanted to attend the parade because of the large crowds and his limited mobility, which required him to use a walker, but Xochil Toledo said the family didn't want to leave him alone.

Katherine Goldstein's husband described her as an easygoing travel companion who was always game to visit far-flung locales.

"She didn't complain," Craig Goldstein told The New York Times. "She was always along for the ride."

Goldstein was a mother of two daughters in their early 20s, Cassie and Alana. She attended the parade with her older daughter so that Cassie could reunite with friends from high school, Craig Goldstein, a hospital physician, told the newspaper.

Dr. Goldstein said his wife had recently lost her mother and had given thought to what kind of arrangements she might want when she dies.

He recalled that Katherine, an avid bird watcher, said she wanted to be cremated and to have her remains scattered in the Montrose Beach area of Chicago, where there is a bird sanctuary.

___

Schulte reported from Omaha, Nebraska. Savage reported from Chicago. Venhuizen reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press reporter Christopher Weber contributed from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

'New normal' for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting

Sports-loving Cooper Roberts and his 8-year-old twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their bucolic Chicago suburb. But now the family is envisioning a “new normal" for Cooper who was struck in the chest in a hail of gunfire that left dozens of others wounded and seven dead when a gunman opened fire on the parade in Highland Park, said Tony Loizzi, a family spokesperson, during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Services planned Friday for 3 Highland Park parade victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — (AP) — Memorial services and funerals for three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July 4 parade are scheduled Friday, the first formal opportunity to grieve the deaths of two beloved grandfathers and a former synagogue preschool teacher shot Monday during the annual event in the northern Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Preschool#The Boy#Violent Crime
News Channel Nebraska

Missing Sarpy County teen listed as runaway

OMAHA, Neb. -- Sarpy County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday that a teen has been missing since June 12. The Sheriff's Office said that 16-year-old Nathan Johnson went missing on June 12, when it was reported that he ran away. Authorities said that Johnson left his resident between 4:00...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate arrested in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Iowa State Patrol. Authorities said Deonte Hill was taken into custody on Sunday, July 3, 2022, he left CCC-O on March 21, 2022. Hill started his sentence December 19, 2019. He...
KETV.com

Family remembers hit-and-run victim as kind, sweet young man

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have obtained an arrest warrant and are searching for 28-year-old Gustavo Cardenas. Investigators believe he is the driver responsible for the July 2 hit-and-run collision that killed 19-year-old Alex Eskra. Police believe Cardenas crossed the median near 37th and O streets on Saturday night...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Juvenile gun scare Wednesday night at Westroads Mall in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say there was a gun scare at Westroads Mall Wednesday night in Omaha. According to police, a juvenile showed an airsoft gun in a store. Officers located the suspect minutes later and took him into custody — the juvenile was later released to his father.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska couple frustrated over upcharges with moving in-state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash. After paying for a move from Omaha to Crawford, Nebraska, Jessica Irwin tells her mom she has a lot of emotions to unpack.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Super Mario backpack used in armed robbery

A Super Mario fan or a crook who’s certainly not up to child’s play?. That’s what investigators want to know after a man robbed an Omaha fast-food restaurant carrying a child’s backpack. Surveillance cameras spotted the man walking into the Burger King at 42nd and D...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Bank Robbed During Noon Hour

Lincoln Police are looking for a bank robber. LPD Captain Winkler tells KLIN News, “At approximately 12:15 this afternoon. Lincoln Police Department officers responded to a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank at 2640 Ticonderoga Drive. An individual did enter the bank and left with an undetermined amount of currency. At this time we do not believe there is a threat to the public. We have made no arrests as of yet and it is still an active investigation.”
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Two Omaha Escapees Back In Custody

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Omaha Police arrest 50-year-old John Strickland after a corrections staff member spotted him near 16th and Farnam Streets. Corrections says Strickland is accused of leaving the Community Corrections - Omaha on Monday and removing his electronic monitoring device. He is serving a three...
OMAHA, NE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy