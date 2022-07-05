ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Teen Fatally Shoots Girl For Throwing Water On McDonald’s Employee

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

Two wrongs will never make a right decision, and that old saying couldn’t be more true in the instance of a fatal Chicago shooting where a 19-year-old man killed a 17-year-old girl after she purposefully threw water on a McDonald’s employee in Little Village.

As reported by The Chicago Sun-Times, Anthony Heredia told investigators that he was actually summoned to the McDonald’s at 4334 W. 26th St by employees following a prior altercation with the teen victim, Tierra Franklin. Heredia allegedly arrived to the restaurant and was told things were fine as Franklin ordered food inside with her family. It wasn’t until shortly afterwards where things went left, with prosecutors stating that Franklin went to the drive-thru window and threw a cup of water inside. Heredia reacted by pulling out a gun and firing at her twice.

More on this terrible teen tragedy below, via The Sun-Times:

“Franklin was struck in the back about 3 p.m. and taken to St. Anthony Hospital by her family, where she was pronounced dead, the Chicago police said.

Employees at the McDonald’s declined to talk with a reporter Sunday. A request for comment with a spokesman for the McDonald’s Corp. was not returned.

Family members told ABC7 Franklin was headed into her senior year at Curie High School and dreamed of becoming a lawyer.

After the shooting, a surveillance camera recorded Heredia returning to the parking lot and picking up a shell casing, and investigators later matched another shell casing recovered at the scene with a shell casing found in Heredia’s pocket when he was arrested a short time later, prosecutors said.”

The 19-year-old gunman is being charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, and is currently being held without bail. Ironically enough, Heredia had been paroled for reckless discharge of a firearm as recently as this past March.

While her actions were uncalled for when it came to throwing the water, in no way does a teen deserve to die over a non-life-threatening situation. We pray for the family and loved ones of Tierra Franklin at this time.

Chicago Teen Fatally Shoots Girl For Throwing Water On McDonald's Employee was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 73

Georgene Breagel-Steinmeyer Dedina
2d ago

she was wrong to throw the water and how would someone know for sure if it was water or a chemical or even acid. I think the .girl invoked the issue and should have thought about the consequences.

Reply(2)
6
Cecil Alexander
2d ago

You never know what others are going through , be careful how you treat people some maybe very explosive……

Reply
9
Yeah right
2d ago

19, not old enough to own a handgun, has one at work and kills with it. So, what gun law would prevent that one my fellow Americans? I'll wait!

Reply(1)
2
 

