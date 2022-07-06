Several vehicles damaged by fire late Monday at Independence apartment complex

The remains of a carport and several vehicles that caught fire late Monday were still sitting at The Cedars apartment and town homes on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Independence. Emily Curiel ecuriel@kcstar.com

Several vehicles were severely damaged by a large fire that apparently began in an Independence apartment complex carport on Monday night.

At 11:19 p.m., Independence fire crews from five stations were called out to a building fire at the Cedar Brooke Apartments in the 600 block of Quail Creek Drive, city officials said in a statement on Twitter. Heavy fire was observed by arriving firefighters coming from a carport that was extending toward nearby apartment buildings.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and remained on scene until the early hours of Tuesday morning, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire’s cause is under investigation.

On Monday evening, a private cleanup crew was still on scene clearing away damage and debris. In the parking lot there were six destroyed vehicles and three others with less severe damage. Other remnants from the blaze included charred trees and blue tarps covering parts of the buildings touched by fire.