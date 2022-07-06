ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Several vehicles damaged by fire late Monday at Independence apartment complex

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5mRx_0gVtD9CQ00
The remains of a carport and several vehicles that caught fire late Monday were still sitting at The Cedars apartment and town homes on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Independence. Emily Curiel ecuriel@kcstar.com

Several vehicles were severely damaged by a large fire that apparently began in an Independence apartment complex carport on Monday night.

At 11:19 p.m., Independence fire crews from five stations were called out to a building fire at the Cedar Brooke Apartments in the 600 block of Quail Creek Drive, city officials said in a statement on Twitter. Heavy fire was observed by arriving firefighters coming from a carport that was extending toward nearby apartment buildings.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and remained on scene until the early hours of Tuesday morning, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire’s cause is under investigation.

On Monday evening, a private cleanup crew was still on scene clearing away damage and debris. In the parking lot there were six destroyed vehicles and three others with less severe damage. Other remnants from the blaze included charred trees and blue tarps covering parts of the buildings touched by fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kansas City Star

Four firefighters released from hospital after being injured in Shawnee house fire

Four firefighters were injured when a stairwell collapsed as they worked to extinguish a blaze inside a home Tuesday night in Shawnee, a fire department spokesman said. Firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Silverheel Street, Shawnee Fire Department Chief Rick Potter said. Crews from Olathe, Overland Park and other Johnson County fire departments were brought in to help.
SHAWNEE, KS
The Kansas City Star

Roof of Overland Park home caught fire because of illegal fireworks

A home in Overland Park caught on fire because of a firework Monday night, but no injuries were reported and only the roof suffered damage, according to authorities. The Overland Park Fire Department received notice of the fire in the 9300 block of West 106th Street about 8:45 p.m., according to Jason Rhodes, a spokesman for the department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
Independence, MO
Accidents
City
Independence, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Woman displaced following apartment fire upset about use of fireworks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway in Independence regarding what caused a fire on July Fourth that damaged six apartment units and destroyed several cars. A city spokeswoman said it’s not clear yet whether fireworks sparked the fire at The Cedars apartments and townhomes near 40 Highway and...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Apartment Buildings#Heavy Fire#Accident
KCTV 5

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash that blocked I-435 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash that involved at least five vehicles and shut down the southbound lanes of I-435 in Kansas City for over four hours Tuesday killed one person and injured two others. Police and emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash just north of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
KCTV 5

Investigation underway following theft of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks properties

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is ongoing after someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties. Deputies and park rangers discovered someone illegally cut down more than 50 trees from Parks property in several cities in Jackson County including Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Independence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
7K+
Followers
905
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy