The first Dutch Bros Coffee is opening on Friday, July 8 and here’s your first look at what to expect when they open. Based out of Oregon, this is the first of at least three locations coming to the Wichita area. Located at 2860 N. Maize, Dutch Bros. is near the corner of 29th and Maize in front of the Hobby Lobby. Next up will be 605 S. West St. followed by a Derby location next year.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO