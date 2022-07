Tennessee's sales tax holiday on gun safes and gun safety devices has been extended for another year through June 2023. The tax-free holiday only applies to gun safes and gun safety devices, and the state defines a gun safe "as a locking container or other enclosure equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one or more firearms."

