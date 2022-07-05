ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyd scores 25 points, Storm beat Fever 95-73

Jewell Loyd scored 25 points, Tina Charles had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 95-73 on Tuesday night.

Seattle (14-8) got its 400th regular-season win.

Gabby Williams added 14 points, Ezi Magbegor had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Breanna Stewart also scored 12 for Seattle. Sue Bird had two points, on 1-of-7 shooting and five assists. Briann January, who is retiring after the season, also scored two points in her final trip to Indiana, where her 14-year career began.

Seattle led 44-35 at halftime behind 14 points from Loyd. The Storm shot 50% from the field in the opening 20 minutes despite going just 1 for 10 on 3-pointers. The Storm finished 6 for 24 from 3-point range.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points for Indiana (5-18). NaLyssa Smith added 14 points and Danielle Robinson had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Indiana has lost five straight games, including 73-57 at Seattle on Friday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

