22-year-old Steve Orellana Jr., Celestino Fuentes and Isaiah Sanchez died after a wreck in Winnetka (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, authorities identified 22-year-old Steve Orellana Jr., from Reseda, 22-year-old Celestino Fuentes, of Burbank, and 23-year-old Isaiah Sanchez, from Northridge, as the three men who lost their lives following a wreck that also injured six others Sunday in Winnetka. The fatal three-vehicle accident was reported at around 9 p.m. in the 19700 block of Vanowen Street [...]

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO