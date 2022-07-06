Cottage Grove welcomes Team Botswana Athletics

Watch #LiveOnKMTR NBC 16 on Thursday morning for live coverage | Support Kidsports during the Justin Herbert Invitational. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert returns to Eugene to host a golf tournament to benefit Kidsports. The 2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational tees off Thursday morning at...
Your browser does not support the audio element. Over 3,000 athletes and team officials from across the globe will be making their way to Oregon. They are all coming to compete in this year’s World Athletics Championship, which begins next week. This will be the event’s first year to take place in the U.S. and will be held in what’s known as Tracktown USA. Sasha Spencer is the athlete and team experience director for the World Athletics Championships. Todd Davidson is the CEO of Travel Oregon. Portland runner Emily Infeld is a 2016 Olympian and a competitor in the 5,000 meters. They join us to share what it means for an event like this to be held in Eugene and what it might mean for the future of Oregon sports.
The Pac-12 is pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements in the wake of the decision by UCLA and USC to leave for the Big Ten. The Pac-12 announced that its board of directors has authorized negotiations. The conference’s current media rights deal expires in 2024, but the Pac-12 accelerated the timeline for negotiations for the next one with two of its marquee programs headed out the door. UCLA and USC leaving for the Big Ten in 2024 will knock the Pac-12 out of the nation’s second-largest media market.
Sprint Car driver Carly Holmes was injured on Monday night during a race at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Her brother Tanner gave an update on her condition on Facebook. Tanner has not provided a new update at the time of the publication. “Thank you to everyone that...
VENETA, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019, the Oregon Country Fair will be held near Veneta with a few changes to adjust to the post-pandemic world. The annual Oregon Country Fair is billed as a celebration of art, music, earth and family. This year will be the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EUGENE, Ore. — The World Athletics Championships have made the future career paths for some University of Oregon students clear as they're getting plenty of hands-on experience with a class called Track Bureau. The class is part of U of O’s School of Journalism and Communications, teaching students sports...
EUGENE, Ore. -- Starting July 7, workers with the Lane Transit District will greet riders at the Eugene and Springfield stations to thank them for their support, and to ask them about concerns for the World Athletics Championships. LTD workers will be asking riders about concerns they may have about...
VENETA, Ore. -- Love and peaches, and fair thee well: The Oregon Country Fair returns to western Oregon for the first time since the pandemic with new restrictions in place. "You've got to be vaccinated to actually work here. and I know that as guests come in, they either have to have a negative test from the day before or their vax card," said James Pemberton, media liaison for OCF.
Four-star cornerback Caleb Presley announced live on CBSSportsHQ that he was committing to the Oregon football team, on Tuesday. Presley is the highest ranked recruit out of Washington in the 2023 class. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior from Rainier Beach High School in Washington chose Oregon over Alabama, Michigan State, Texas...
In the south hills of Eugene, where the city meets the forest, the late spring and early summer months mean a lot of things. The sun shows its face a little more, the bone-chilling rain becomes a warm, temperate mist, and out of the wildflowers emerge many of our city’s wild residents.
If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
Ducks fans haven’t forgotten the body punch feeling when USC flipped 4-star Central Catholic linebacker Eli’jah Winston the 11th hour before Late National Signing Day. Winston rebuffed the Ducks but now finds himself in the Transfer Portal five years later. Will Winston now in the 11th hour before fall camp starts, do a 180 degrees and like Chase Cota decide to finish his career as an Oregon Duck.
On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Local veterans in Springfield spent the holiday giving back to the community with their annual chicken fundraiser. Cars from all over town pulled up to the drive-through to receive chicken dinners and sides, all cooked by the Springfield VFW. Customers could get half a chicken for...
The Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department has announced new show times for three of this summer’s Movies in the Park, which were rained out in June. A release said the series is hosted by Parks and Recreation and is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union. The rescheduled dates are:. *Friday...
Southern Oregon and Northern California — As people continue to feel pain at the pump, flex fuel has come to the forefront as a solution because of its typically cheaper sticker price. Flex fuel is a blend of gasoline and ethanol. While most regular gasoline in the country has...
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police will be conducting traffic enforcement patrols in the Veneta area during the Oregon Country Fair beginning Thursday, July 7 and continuing through Monday, July 11. The sheriff's office says deputies and troopers will be focusing on DUII...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a mysterious BB gun shooting that shattered a car window, Springfield police are investigating the incident to try to bring the perpetrator to justice. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. on July 5 between 60th and 64th Avenue in...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police have released the names of the drivers involved in a two commercial vehicle crash that closed southbound I-5 lanes near Ashland for 10 hours Tuesday night. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at 6:36 p.m. According to OSP,...
