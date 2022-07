MarJon Beauchamp, formerly of the NBA G League Ignite, signed his rookie contract on Thursday with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced. Beauchamp, the 24th overall pick last month, averaged 15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 21 games last season with the Ignite. He scored at least 20 points six times and also logged six double-doubles throughout the season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 MINUTES AGO