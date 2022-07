UPDATE 8:18 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new information regarding an incident in Botetourt County that ended with a driver dead and another person injured. Police say they received a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 about a man with a gun in the area of the 4600 block of Long Acre Driver NE. Police were then told that person had left in a car.

