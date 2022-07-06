ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer officials investigate ‘impractical’ scores of 91-1, 95-0

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZeZu_0gVtAWHH00

(NEXSTAR) – Soccer officials in Sierra Leone have launched an investigation into two recent, eye-popping final scores they called “impractical” in a news release Monday.

Since five or six goals in a 90-minute soccer match might be considered a high-scoring affair, dozens of scores will inevitably raise suspicions of match-fixing.

That’s exactly what happened when Eastern Regional Super 10 League’s Gulf FC trounced Koquima Lebanon by a final score of 91-1, second only to Kahunla’s absolute thrashing of Lumbebu United, 95-0.

Even more improbably, the scores at halftime were 7-1 and 2-0, respectively, according to BBC Sport Africa.

Leading up to the onslaught of goals, Gulf FC and Kahunla had been battling for the last remaining place in the league and a chance to qualify for the Premier League Playoff. The two teams were tied when it came to points allotted for wins and ties, and the BBC reports that it became clear that the better goal differential would wind up being the deciding factor.

These states have reported the most monkeypox cases: CDC data

“We can’t stand by and see an embarrassing situation like this go unpunished,” Sierra Leone Football Association President Thomas Daddy Brima told the BBC. “We’re going to launch an immediate investigation and bring to book all those responsible for this mediocrity.”

The SLFA said in a statement that it has “zero tolerance” for match manipulation and vowed a thorough investigation.

If officials deem the results valid, the two scores would be among the highest ever recorded. The most lopsided result to date is thought to have occurred in October 2002 when Madagascar club team SO l’Emyrne scored a Guinness Record 149 own goals , giving AS Adema a 149-0 victory. The SO l’Emyrne players apparently scored on themselves repeatedly in protest of refereeing decisions, according to Reuters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Police: Woman’s body found in Wichita alleyway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in an alleyway in Wichita overnight. In a Facebook post, WPD said around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a report of a dead body in an alleyway in the 500 block of N. Ash St.
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Jamaica live stream: Watch Concacaf W Championship online, TV start time for U.S. women's soccer

The United States women's national team will square off against Jamaica in Matchday 2 of the Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT are coming off of a 3-0 win against Haiti and Jamaica defeated Mexico 1-0 to open the tournament as both teams sit atop Group A standings. A win for either side will put them in prime position to win the group with one game remaining.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Bbc Sport#Gulf Fc#Bbc Sport Africa#Slfa
SlashGear

AI Is Calling The Shots At The 2022 FIFA World Cup

Technology is set to play a huge part in the outcome of this winter's FIFA World Cup. The tournament, which is being held in Qatar, will be the first to use AI technology to assist officials in making game-changing calls. FIFA says the new technology will mainly focus on helping officials correctly judge offside calls. A correct or incorrect offside call could mean the difference between a goal or major incident standing or not — drastically altering the outcome of a match.
FIFA
BBC

Sierra Leone FA to investigate 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals. The two second-tier games saw Kenema-based Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC of Kono heavily defeat their city rivals in Premier League qualifiers on Sunday. Kahunla walloped Lumbebu United 95-0,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Euro 2022 LIVE: England vs Austria early team news and build-up as Lionesses prepare for opener

Follow all the latest build-up and early team news ahead of Euro 2022 finally getting underway this evening when England take on Austria at Old Trafford.The Lionesses are hoping three points will lay down an early marker in Group A, which features Norway and Northern Ireland as well as tonight’s opponents. Austria are ranked 21st in Fifa’s world rankings and come into the fixture in good form after an impressive 1-0 victory over Belgium in their final warm-up match last week.There is legitimate belief that England could finally win their first-ever major women’s football tournament this summer, especially with...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Victim of fatal shooting near Wichita identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the victims killed in a shooting in southeast Sedgwick County early Saturday, July 2. The female victim was Saren Negrete-Perez, 43, of California. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man who died.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man leaving a Garden City bar hit by a pickup

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police say a 44-year-old man received several injuries after being hit by a Chevy Silverado while leaving the El Patron Bar. It happened around 12:50 a.m. Sunday at Fulton and 12th Street. Police say they arrived and found the man lying in the roadway. The man was alert and taken to St. Catherine Hospital.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

KHP: 1,223 tickets over Fourth of July weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released its Fourth of July Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022. The Kansas Highway Patrol worked one fatal non-DUI related crash involving...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy