El Paso, TX

Calvillo riding hot streak for Locomotive FC

By Colin Deaver
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ever since an 0-5 start to the 2022 campaign, El Paso Locomotive FC have transformed into one of the best teams in USL Championship under first-year head coach John Hutchinson.

Over the last 14 matches, Los Locos have lost just once and they have no defeats in their last nine games. There have been many reasons for the surge that has catapulted El Paso into fourth place in the Western Conference, but lately Eric Calvillo has been a big reason why.

The El Salvadorian midfielder has four goals in his last four matches, including a late equalizer on a free kick to help El Paso earn a 2-2 draw at Atlanta United II on Saturday.

“He’s been in good form for us. It’s not just the goals and assists, it’s what he does around the ball. He came off the bench and did really well getting us going forward,” said Hutchinson.

Calvillo returned from international duty with El Salvador in late June and that’s when he began putting on a show. He score Locomotive’s lone goal in a draw at Detroit City FC, then had a brace (two goals) in a 5-0 defeat of New York Red Bulls II last weekend.

Since coming back from his work with El Salvador, Calvillo has done everything he can to be more involved with the El Paso attack and his hot streak has been somewhat calculated.

“There’s been a lot of communication between myself and the staff working on my game and where they think I can improve,” Calvillo said. “I guess that’s why you’re seeing me join the attack more and getting behind some of these crosses and finishes.”

Calvillo will soon be getting some help in the midfield as well. KTSM confirmed on Tuesday that 18-year-old Inter Miami midfielder Edison Azcona will be on loan with Locomotive FC. It isn’t yet known when the Dominican Republic native will make his Locos debut as he recovers from an ankle injury suffered during the CONCACAF U-20 Championships last week.

In addition to Azcona, Hutchinson hinted that El Paso is looking for another right defender. However, it didn’t appear that anything was imminent with regards to a signing of a right back.

El Paso will host Colorado Springs Switchbacks, the top team in the entire USL Championship, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest University Park.

