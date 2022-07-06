Update: Driver collides with train in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A driver reportedly drove around a railroad crossing arm before being hit by a train in Terre Haute Tuesday.

According to Terre Haute Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:06 p.m. at a railroad crossing near the intersection of N 5th St. and Lafayette Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the Jeep Patriot had been all over the road while approaching the crossing heading southbound. They say the vehicle drove around the crossing arm before being hit by the train.

The driver suffered an injury to his head as a result.

According to the crash report, the driver told police that he could not remember what happened. Medical staff on scene reported that the man suffers from a medical condition.

The train conductor said the train carrying 152 cars was going 25 MPH at the time of the collision.