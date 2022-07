A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A wildfire believed to be human-caused north of Grand Coulee burned more than 100 acres Saturday. Firefighters rescued three pets from a mobile home fire late last week on Marina Drive in Moses Lake. Firefighters had to respond to three fires in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Sunday, all of which were apparently started by fireworks and Someone broke into the Wenatchee City Pool facilities last week and apparently took a swim before stealing numerous items.

GRAND COULEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO