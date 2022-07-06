ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Monstrous 76 Million-Year-Old Gorgosaurus Skeleton to be Sold at Auction

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn incredibly rare complete skeleton of a fearsome dinosaur known as a Gorgosaurus is set to be sold at auction later this month. The 76...

International Business Times

76M-Year-Old T Rex Relative Dinosaur Fossil Skeleton Set To Be Auctioned Off For The First Time Ever

Sotheby's announced Tuesday that it will auction off a 76-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur skeleton that is nearly 10 feet in height and 22 feet in length. This "Gorgosaurus," who is a relative of a Tyrannosaurus rex, has an estimated presale price of around $5 million to $8 million. It will also be the first-ever of its type able to be owned. The other discovered Gorgosaurus fossils are kept in museums.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Vicious New Dinosaur Discovered—Complete With Tiny Arms Like T. Rex

Researchers in Argentina have unearthed a stunning discovery: a new species of dinosaur, a giant predator with the teensy arms similar to the ones Tyrannosaurus rex is famous for. A remarkably complete fossil of the dinosaur was found in the northern Patagonia region, with paleontologists estimating that it weighed more than four tons and stretched 11 meters from nose to tail, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology. The previously unknown species has been named Meraxes giga, after one of George R.R. Martin’s dragons in the Song of Ice and Fire series. Meraxes lived 90 million years ago during the Cretaceous period and had “no direct relation” to T. rex, which began walking the planet 20 million years later. Like T. rex, scientists are stumped as to the purpose of Meraxes’ arms, given that the huge carnivores more likely used their big heads to kill their prey. But its nearly complete forelimb was strangely muscular, according to Juan Canale, the lead author of the paper. To Gizmodo, he quipped: “The function of those tiny arms is very, very difficult to know. We need a time machine.”
WILDLIFE
deseret.com

This may be your chance to own a 76-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton

A fossilized skeleton of a dinosaur that lived 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby’s auction house announced. Discovered in 2018 near Havre, Montana, the Gorgosaurus lived in the western parts of the United States and Canada during the late Cretaceous Period, per NPR.
HAVRE, MT
CNN

New dinosaur species discovered that had tiny arms like T. rex

(CNN) — Paleontologists in Argentina have discovered a new species of dinosaur, with disproportionately short arms like those of Tyrannosaurus rex. A fossil of Meraxes gigas, as the new dinosaur has been called, was found in what is now the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, revealing that the creature was 11 meters (36 feet) long and weighed more than four tons, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology on Thursday.
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

520-million-year-old fossils could solve an evolutionary mystery

Artistic reconstruction of the yunnanozoaon from the Cambrian Chengjiang biota, showing basket-like pharyngeal skeletons. Dinghua Yang. Our deep evolutionary history is coming into clearer view thanks to a new analysis of fossils that are more than half-a-billion years old. The researchers used advanced techniques, such as x-ray microtomography and scanning...
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Miner Finds Mummified Mammoth in Yukon

Mummified bodies aren’t a phenomenon confined to the tombs of ancient Egypt. Venture northwest of there, and you’ll be in the part of modern-day England where bog bodies — preserved corpses that have been immersed in the natural landscape for thousands of years — are sometimes found.
SCIENCE
BBC

Pembroke: Archaeologists hunt for Ice Age life under castle

Archaeologists have made discoveries which could be fresh evidence of life during the Ice Age during a dig under a town's castle. They focused on areas of Pembroke Castle's Wogan Cavern that have remained undisturbed for more than 10,000 years. Dig leader Dr Rob Dinnis said the team hoped to...
SCIENCE
Newsweek

Passenger Can't Believe View out the Plane Over Arizona: 'Meteor Crater'

A plane passenger couldn't believe their eyes when they looked out the window over Arizona and saw a meteor crater. The massive gouge in the Earth's surface was clearly visible from the sky, arguably one of the better vantage points to appreciate its vastness. The traveler shared a snap to Reddit, under username u/aurallyskilled, as they raved about the incredible view.
ARIZONA STATE

