Paige Thompson has performed on stages all over the country and the world, including as a contestant on Showtime at the Apollo, where she put on a daring escape act. Now, Thompson will present Pages of Time, described by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as a “sophisticated and modern take on traditional magic.” See the 70-minute “tour-de-force” created specifically for Liberty Magic and support a growing movement of women in illusion. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 31. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO