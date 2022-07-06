ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman charged with attempted murder following violent July 4th stabbing

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Kimberly Jemison (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with attempted murder after allegedly using a butcher knife to slice open her boyfriend’s stomach during an argument.

Kimberly Jemison is in Jail East on a $50,000 bond charged with second-degree attempted murder, according to court records.

Investigators said the man’s daughter called Memphis Police on July 4 and said her father and his 50-year-old girlfriend had gotten into an argument that escalated to violence.

She told investigators that Jemison pulled out a butcher knife and began swinging it at her father. At first, he was able to fight her off, but Jemison us ultimately able to slash open the left side of the man’s abdomen.

According to an affidavit, the man was able to get away as Jenison continued to swing the knife, and he barricaded himself in a bedroom.

When officers arrived, the man’s intestines were “exposed from the wound to his stomach,” records show.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition and immediately taken into surgery, police said.

Jemison was taken into custody.

She is due in court on July 6.

There’s no word on the man’s current condition.

WREG

Suspect charged after Cordova officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been charged after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Cordova, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. 23-year-old Charlie Gibson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a handgun. The incident happened Monday night in the 9200...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man points gun at deputy during road rage incident: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy during a road rage incident last week. Police say James Maples is responsible for pulling a gun out on the deputy in Whitehaven on June 28 just before 9 a.m. According to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pronounced dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday evening, police say. Officers were called out to 3900 block of Camelot Lane at 5:40 p.m. where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. No arrests have been made. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials have arrested Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive Trevin Hullom, 29, after a week-long search. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Most Wanted alert for Hullom on June 30. Hullom was wanted for attempted murder in aid of racketeering and for the use of of a...
