(Yuba City, CA) – Although marketed as ‘safe and sane,” legal fireworks are still dangerous as evidenced by the fact that Yuba City’s Fire Chief confirms that 3 house fires on the night of July 4th – that displaced a total of 13 residents – were caused by ‘safe and sane fireworks.” He goes on to tell The Appeal-Democrat one of the house fires “was in the area of Coy Court and 2 were near Railroad Avenue.”

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO