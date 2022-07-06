Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark; Darke; Greene; Miami; Montgomery; Preble The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Preble County in west central Ohio Southeastern Darke County in west central Ohio Southwestern Clark County in west central Ohio Northwestern Greene County in west central Ohio Montgomery County in west central Ohio Southern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1208 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Milton, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Dayton, Springfield, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, Bellbrook, Moraine, New Carlisle, West Milton, Oakwood, Yellow Springs, Wright-Patterson Afb, West Carrollton and Enon. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 55. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 48 and 73. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLARK COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO