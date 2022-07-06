ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 21:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark; Darke; Greene; Miami; Montgomery; Preble The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Preble County in west central Ohio Southeastern Darke County in west central Ohio Southwestern Clark County in west central Ohio Northwestern Greene County in west central Ohio Montgomery County in west central Ohio Southern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1208 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Milton, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Dayton, Springfield, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, Bellbrook, Moraine, New Carlisle, West Milton, Oakwood, Yellow Springs, Wright-Patterson Afb, West Carrollton and Enon. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 17 and 55. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 48 and 73. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Early morning storm causes gas station roof to collapse in Bellefontaine

The early morning storm was a factor in a roof collapsing at a gas station just outside the city around 4:30 Wednesday. The Bellefontaine Fire Department reports the roof on the Village Pantry/Marathon Gas Station on North Main Street collapsed due to the early morning storm and from the build-up of water on the roof causing structural damage.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

One injured in three-vehicle chain-reaction crash

One driver was injured in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash north of Bellefontaine late Wednesday morning around 11:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Penny Horn, 56, of Belle Center, and Raegan Hites, 15, of Belle Center, were stopped in traffic in their vehicles on Route 68, near Township Road 219, when a third vehicle, operated by Liberty Lowe, 18, of Kenton, struck Hites and pushed her vehicle into Horn.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

UPDATED: Rollover crash in Champaign County leaves one injured

A Mechanicsburg woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 11,000 block of State Route 4, north of Mechanicsburg, in Champaign County Sunday morning around 9:30. The Champaign County Sheriff's Office reports Naomi Gingerich was driving northeast on State Route 4 when she went off the right side...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Local teen escapes injury in single-vehicle rollover crash

A local teen escaped injury following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 4,000 block of State Route 292 in West Mansfield Friday afternoon just before 1:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Emarie Bensman, 16, of Rushsylvania, was traveling north on 292 and went into the eastbound ditch. Bensman overcorrected and went into the westbound ditch, which caused her vehicle to roll four times, coming to rest in a field.
WEST MANSFIELD, OH
WDTN

1 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Darke County Tuesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of East Cross Street in Palestine. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and a building was damaged.
Daily Advocate

Miller drives one million miles accident-free

GREENVILLE — The typically busy mail room at the Greenville Post Office came to a halt on Wednesday, July 6. “Stop! May I have everyone’s attention up front?” called Tabitha Fourman, as one of the postal employees quipped, “That’s something we don’t hear too often.”
peakofohio.com

Indian Lake man arrested on felony drug charge

An Indian Lake man was arrested on a felony drug charge following a traffic stop late Wednesday afternoon just after 5 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of Route 33 and Township Road 239, near Community Markets, when they observed a vehicle operated by a suspected suspended driver.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
peakofohio.com

Driver injured in two-vehicle rollover accident in Bellefontaine

A driver was injured following a two-vehicle rollover crash on the city's south side Monday afternoon around 3:30. Bellefontaine Police went out to the 1700 block of South Main Street near the County Road 200 intersection (near Burger King). One of the vehicles rolled over on its top. That driver...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

A large fight at IL bar leads to one arrested and one flown to a hospital with severe injuries

One person was arrested, one was flown by medical helicopter and a warrant was issued for another after a large fight ensued at an Indian Lake bar Sunday night after 11:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls reporting a large fight involving several bar patrons at Acheson's Resort in Lakeview. One report stated an individual was beaten by a mob of patrons and suffered serious injuries.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

U.S. 127 bridge project delayed

The project to replace a portion of the bridge deck over the Lost Creek on U.S. 127 is delayed. The 30-day project expected to reopen to traffic before the Independence Day holiday could remain closed for up to four more weeks. The project delay is the result of a material...
SHERWOOD, OH
peakofohio.com

Teen leads deputies on high-speed pursuit

The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that they were involved in a high-speed pursuit early Tuesday morning just after midnight. Deputies were on patrol on State Route 47 near West Mansfield when they noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Radar confirmed the car was going 110...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Fire destroys vehicle in Lima

LIMA — A fire destroyed a minivan Monday in Lima, the cause of which has yet to be determined. According to the Lima Fire Department, at 3:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a vehicle on fire in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. They arrived to find a Pontiac minivan fully engulfed in flames.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam recorder dies while in office

GILBOA — Putnam County Recorder Lori Rayle died Sunday evening at the age of 61, less than two years into her term in office. Rayle took office last year after serving as a deputy recorder in Putnam County for 15 years under her predecessor Cathy Recker. She ran for the Recorder’s office as the Republican candidate in the November 2020 election, defeating Democratic nominee Dawn Maag. Her term began in January 2021 and was set to continue until 2025.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
californianewswire.com

Hero Homes Solutions acquires 98 homes in Lima, Ohio

The acquisition of the four single family homes marks the company’s 98th home purchase in Lima Ohio, Jul 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hero Homes Solutions LLC, one of the fastest-growing single family owner-operators in Ohio, announces it has acquired four additional single family rental homes in Lima Ohio and is under contract to purchase an additional 22 with options to purchase an additional 60.
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

Two Dayton-area restaurants recognized for wine programs

Two Dayton-area dining destinations were among nearly 3,200 restaurants recognized for their wine programs. Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill, located at 8268 N. Main Street in Clayton and Carvers Steaks & Chops, located at 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville, each received an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator. Wine...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville man sentenced to 5 years for burglary

GREENVILLE — A Greenville man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Jesse M. Cheadle, 31, entered a guilty plea to burglary, a felony of the second degree, with a specification of a firearm being present. The offense date occurred on April 19. Assistant State Prosecutor Deborah Quigley spoke about the plea agreement the court had come to agree on.
GREENVILLE, OH

