Maryland State

Gov. Hogan directs police to suspend gun carry standard

By Cheyenne Corin
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Marylanders are reacting to a move by Governor Hogan that makes it easier for people to carry a concealed gun.

Governor Hogan says the supreme court’s ruling on a New York gun law convinced him that now was the time to change his state’s carrying concealed firearms policy. So on Tuesday, he directed the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend the use of the “good and substantial reason” standard when reviewing applications for wear and carry permits.

“The supreme court singled out Maryland’s law as unconstitutional. There wasn’t any room for debate on this,” said Mark Pennak, President of Maryland Shall Issue.

‘Lives destroyed’: Illinois rep calls for assault weapons ban after July Fourth shooting

Governor Hogan’s directive comes on the heels of another mass shooting in Illinois and a shooting spike across the DMV, bringing mixed reactions.

“This was very short-sighted on his part and his administration’s part. It’s very much a slap in the face to survivors,” said Melissa Ladd, MD Chapter Leader of Moms Demand Action.

While this decision no longer requires applicants to provide a legally established reason to carry outside of their home, there is no impact on other permit requirements and protocols such as training, background checks, and fingerprinting.

IN THIS ARTICLE
DC News Now

DC News Now

ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

