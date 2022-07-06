ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento animal shelter overrun with dogs that ran away on 4th of July

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMOO4_0gVt6zDF00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is currently being overrun with lost dogs that ran away from their homes on the Fourth of July due to the loud noises and bright colors.

According to a Facebook post from the Front Street Animal Shelter, they are quickly running out of space due to the number of lost dogs they are currently taking in.

Looking for your pets that ran away on the 4th of July? Here’s how to find them in the Sacramento area

The shelter is also in critical need of volunteers to provide temporary homes for some of the larger dogs. For those interested, they can take online training here .

Foster homes are typically needed for a few weeks until the animals are reunited with their families or are adopted. The shelter will provide all the supplies and medical care that the dogs need.

Two dogs rescued by fire crews at Electra Fire

For anyone who loses their pet, the Front Street Animal Shelter said to text STRAY to 833-511-0426. After texting the number, Front Street Animal Shelter will send you tips to help find your pet.

The Front Street Animal Shelter is located at 2127 Front Street in Sacramento.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Animal shelters hit with annual surge of runaway pets following Fourth of July

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Animal shelters across the country are experiencing their busiest time of the year in the days surrounding the Fourth of July weekend. The Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), along with many other shelters in the greater Sacramento region, are feeling the aftermath of the massive firework shows just as they do every year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Coyote Leaves Dead Cat On East Sacramento Lawn

EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pet owners in east Sacramento are on alert after a coyote killed a cat in the middle of the day and left the dead animal on a homeowner’s front lawn. CBS13 obtained security footage from a homeowner that shows a coyote with the cat on the sidewalk in the area. The attack happened in the middle of the day Wednesday with cars and people passing by. In the video, the coyote, which doesn’t seem concerned about the busy street, leaves the cat and returns back several times. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said they’re aware of the incident and are asking people to report any coyote activity in their neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Mobile food pantry distributes food to Sacramento families during summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This summer, the Sacramento City Unified School District will be having a summer mobile food pantry for Sacramento families. According to a news release from Sacramento City Unified School District, their Nutrition Services Department will be offering free food and fresh produce served Monday through Friday for the entire summer. The mobile food pantry is open for all Sacramento community members and no SCUSD enrollment is needed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
FOX40

Looking for your pets that ran away on the 4th of July? Here’s how to find them in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fourth of July is a day when pets go missing, as the booming sounds and flashing colors of fireworks can be frightening to them. For those who have lost pets during the fireworks celebrations, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter said it’s waiving its redemption fees through July 15. According to the shelter, it’s open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no appointment necessary.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#4th Of July#Lost Dog#Dog Rescue Adoption#Stray#Nexstar Media Inc
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in water above Placer County

For more on this subject, see Our View on page A4. Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the water near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Pick a Bucket of Flowers in Orangevale

Heirloom Acres Farm in Orangevale has announced its U-pick flower dates for July and August. The family-owned suburban farm will be open for flower picking on the last three weekends in July (July 16–17, 23–24 and 30–31) and August (Aug. 13–14, 20–21 and 27–28). Tickets are $35 and give you a 1-hour window to cut all the flowers you can fit into a large bucket provided by the farm.
ORANGEVALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
goldcountrymedia.com

Bear attack? No, just a bare sighting as man is rescued at Tamaroo Bar

First responders had an unexpected outcome during a rescue in a remote area near Tamaroo Bar in the Auburn State Recreation Area (SRA) on Tuesday afternoon. Auburn SRA Superintendent Mike Howard confirmed a report of a bear attack was received after hikers observed a man on the El Dorado County side of the river screaming for help and that he had been attacked by a bear. Auburn Police Lt. Tucker Huey confirmed to the Auburn Journal a call received at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday and was transferred to California State Parks.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
ucdavis.edu

IN MEMORIAM: Police Officer Walter Broussard

Walter Broussard, a 24-year veteran of the UC Davis Police Department who had been assigned most recently to the Sacramento campus, died July 4 of complications of a heart attack. Officer Broussard, 62, had served as a patrol officer, traffic officer, field training officer and K-9 handler. He worked as...
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Railroad bridge catches on fire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A railroad bridge in Stockton caught fire on Thursday, affecting traffic in the area.  The fire occurred near Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Stockton Police said officers went to help with traffic control at Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue. While officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Modesto woman killed in July 4 crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was killed when her car drove off the road on State Route 99, down an embankment and collided with a tree, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old was headed north near...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy