Harper County, KS

Wichita man dead following head-on collision in Harper County

By Daniel Fair
 2 days ago

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A head-on collision between a Nissan pickup and semi-truck resulted in one person being killed on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11:10 a.m. A 2017 Nissan Frontier, driven by 58-year-old Jimmy Anderson of Wichita was heading northeast on Kansas Highway 2, while a Kenworth semi was driving southwest.

For an unknown reason, the pickup moved left of center and crashed into the semi head-on. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours while emergency services and first responders worked the scene.

