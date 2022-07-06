ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Wildfire Prompts Evacuation At Frenchman Coulee

By Rebecca Pettingill
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago
VANTAGE - Just before 6 p.m. a Level 3 evacuation notice was issued by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office due to a wildfire near the Frenchman Coulee climbing area.

Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said there is no need to panic but that they are issuing the notice so people in the area know to calmly leave the area immediately and to prevent others from heading into the area who weren’t already there.

Foreman said a 911 call came in about 5:30 p.m. alerting authorities to the fire and that it could possibly be due to fireworks. Foreman said it is not confirmed and that the cause will be investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal.

Foreman said while the exact location of the fire is not clear, the fire is located below Interstate-90 in the area of Vantage Road and Old Vantage Highway and it is best to avoid the area if possible.

“We want everyone to take it seriously,” Foreman said.

Foreman said updates will be on the GCSO Facebook page when available.

Rebecca Pettingill may be reached at rpettingill@columbiabasinherald.com.

Moses Lake, WA
