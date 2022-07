A motorcyclist has died after hitting two vehicles in Stamford on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 68-year-old Stamford resident was driving a 150cc motorcycle southbound on Newfield Avenue around 12:20 p.m. At some point, investigators said the motorcyclist crossed into the northbound travel lane of Newfield Avenue and collided with what is believed to have been a white four-door sedan and then a second vehicle.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO