ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Coroner: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Rankin Co.

By WLBT.com Staff
WLBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after a motorcycle crash in Rankin...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hickory Ridge Road

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Rankin County are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Hickory Ridge Road in Florence. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as Danial Reinbott, 49, of Florence. According to Ruth, Reinbott died from injuries sustained in the crash. The […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man running from deputies asks off-duty detective for a ride, police say

JACKSON, Miss. — A man running from Hinds County sheriff's deputies tried to get away by asking an off-duty police detective for a ride, according to authorities. Marco Jones was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Old Square Road by an off-duty robbery/homicide detective, according to Jackson police officials. The detective was driving his personal vehicle when Jones stopped him, police said.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Fontaine Avenue home a total loss after fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters in Jackson battled a raging fire at a home on Fontaine Avenue Thursday morning. The blaze broke out just before 4 a.m. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Arman said initial reports indicated that people were trapped inside the home, but Arman said those reports proved to be untrue.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
County
Rankin County, MS
Rankin County, MS
Accidents
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Rankin County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, MS
WJTV 12

Teen shot multiple times on Prentiss Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a teenage male was shot in the 100 block of Prentiss Street. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, a 17-year-old victim was shot twice about the body. Hearn said the victim was uncooperative with the police and refused to give information about this incident. If […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2nd suspect arrested for fatal drive-by shooting on Lakewood Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Zykez Young, 21, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, July 6. Police previously arrested Miguel J. Forbes, 35, in connection to the shooting that...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested in connection to shooting outside Jackson Waffle House

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting that theft two men injured was arrested after he reportedly got into an off-duty Jackson police officer’s vehicle. Two men were shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Larson Street on Friday, March 4. Police said the shooting happened after […]
impact601.com

18-wheeler blocks highway 15, driver arrested

Highway 15 commuters were delayed and blocked for approximately three hours Tuesday evening when an 18-wheeler loaded with chicken feed blocked the highway. According to Jasper County Emergency Management Director Hudson Jenkins, the 18-wheeler blocked Highway 15, just north of the Peco Feed Mill. “It was roughly three hours that...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Coroner#Traffic Accident#Rankin Co
WJTV 12

Body recovered from Lake Caroline in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Caroline Tuesday morning. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, a male body was found before 9:00 a.m. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jelani Porter, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to Lake Caroline on July […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJTV 12

11-year-old shot in back on Tara Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the back. The shooting happened on Monday, July 4 on Tara Road when the victim was shooting fireworks with other children in the neighborhood. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Church fire determined to be arson one month after fire broke out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a month after an early morning fire broke out at a Jackson church, fire investigators have deemed it an arson. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon of Jackson’s Fire Department confirmed that someone intentionally set a fire inside We Care Church on Colonial Drive, near Terry Road.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man shot, killed in his front yard in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County law enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting tonight. Sheriff Martin Pace says a 57-year-old man was shot and killed in his own front yard shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Castle Road in the Camelot Subdivision. That’s in south...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

17-year-old victim won’t say who shot him, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say they need your help solving a recent shooting after the victim refuses to talk. Wednesday, police say they responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Prentiss Street. A 17-year-old was shot twice but survived. According to the department, “the victim is...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson residents ask the State for help as stray bullets hit homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crime in the capital city is causing fear among residents who put down roots here years ago. But those same Jacksonians are considering leaving because of stray bullets. “This city is under siege. I mean, these kids have taken over and something has got to be...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Sidewalks being built along County Line Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A project to replace sidewalks is underway along East County Line Road in Jackson. According to the Northside Sun, drivers should keep and eye out for orange barrels and be prepared to merge into one lane in place. Jackson’s interim city engineer, Robert Lee, said...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

15-year-old arrested after 11-year-old shot in back

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a teenager and his father after an 11-year-old boy was shot on the Fourth of July. Police said the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Tara Road. Investigators said Davontae Hunter was shot once in the back. His mother said the...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy