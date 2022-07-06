Coroner: Man dies after motorcycle crash in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Rankin County are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Hickory Ridge Road in Florence. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as Danial Reinbott, 49, of Florence. According to Ruth, Reinbott died from injuries sustained in the crash. The […]
JACKSON, Miss. — A man running from Hinds County sheriff's deputies tried to get away by asking an off-duty police detective for a ride, according to authorities. Marco Jones was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Old Square Road by an off-duty robbery/homicide detective, according to Jackson police officials. The detective was driving his personal vehicle when Jones stopped him, police said.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters in Jackson battled a raging fire at a home on Fontaine Avenue Thursday morning. The blaze broke out just before 4 a.m. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Arman said initial reports indicated that people were trapped inside the home, but Arman said those reports proved to be untrue.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a teenage male was shot in the 100 block of Prentiss Street. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, a 17-year-old victim was shot twice about the body. Hearn said the victim was uncooperative with the police and refused to give information about this incident. If […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a second suspect in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Zykez Young, 21, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, July 6. Police previously arrested Miguel J. Forbes, 35, in connection to the shooting that...
Highway 15 commuters were delayed and blocked for approximately three hours Tuesday evening when an 18-wheeler loaded with chicken feed blocked the highway. According to Jasper County Emergency Management Director Hudson Jenkins, the 18-wheeler blocked Highway 15, just north of the Peco Feed Mill. “It was roughly three hours that...
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from Lake Caroline Tuesday morning. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, a male body was found before 9:00 a.m. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jelani Porter, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Crews responded to Lake Caroline on July […]
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg family is safe Thursday morning after escaping a fire at their home while they were sleeping. Fire crews worked to put out the flames that also engulfed two of the family’s cars on Jeff Davis Road. The homeowner, Joseph Gaines, said everyone was...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County man is facing 30 years behind bars after fathering a child with a 16-year-old in 2016. In 2021, Donald Quinn was convicted of the sexual battery of a minor before the Hinds County Circuit Court. During the three-day trial, evidence was presented that...
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s son and wife have been arrested after he was killed in Warren County on Tuesday night. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, a 57-year-old man was shot to death in his own front yard shortly after 7 p.m. on Castle Road in the Camelot Subdivision.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the back. The shooting happened on Monday, July 4 on Tara Road when the victim was shooting fireworks with other children in the neighborhood. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a month after an early morning fire broke out at a Jackson church, fire investigators have deemed it an arson. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon of Jackson’s Fire Department confirmed that someone intentionally set a fire inside We Care Church on Colonial Drive, near Terry Road.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crime in the capital city is causing fear among residents who put down roots here years ago. But those same Jacksonians are considering leaving because of stray bullets. “This city is under siege. I mean, these kids have taken over and something has got to be...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A project to replace sidewalks is underway along East County Line Road in Jackson. According to the Northside Sun, drivers should keep and eye out for orange barrels and be prepared to merge into one lane in place. Jackson’s interim city engineer, Robert Lee, said...
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested a teenager and his father after an 11-year-old boy was shot on the Fourth of July. Police said the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Tara Road. Investigators said Davontae Hunter was shot once in the back. His mother said the...
